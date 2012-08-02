BRIEF-BlackRock Capital Investment reports pricing of $125 mln of 5.00 pct convertible notes due 2022
* Blackrock Capital Investment Corporation announces pricing of $125 million of 5.00 pct convertible notes due 2022
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 2 The Brazilian real erased its gains on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the bank may undertake outright open market operations to stabilize borrowing costs of peripheral European countries, but would take a few weeks to design such measures.
The real last traded at 2.0441 per dollar, little changed from Wednesday's close, after gaining about half a percentage point earlier.
* Blackrock Capital Investment Corporation announces pricing of $125 million of 5.00 pct convertible notes due 2022
Guide to economic indicators ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. Indicates new events. ----------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, JUNE 8