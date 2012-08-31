BRIEF-TCG BDC says plans to make an IPO of 9 mln shares of common stock
* TCG BDC Inc- announced that it plans to make an initial public offering of 9 million shares of its common stock
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 31 The Brazilian real added to gains on Friday as investors digested remarks by U.S. Federal Reserve Ben Bernanke on Friday, finding a few signs that another round of monetary stimulus may soon be deployed.
The real gained 0.6 percent to 2.0341 per U.S. dollar.
* Tiger Management Llc reports 5.68 percent passive stake in T2 biosystems Inc as of may 25 - sec filing Source text -http://bit.ly/2sx5Zjp Further company coverage: