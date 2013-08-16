By Walter Brandimarte and Tiago Pariz

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 16 The Brazilian real fell to its weakest level in more than four years on Friday even as the government tried to calm investors nervous about a faltering domestic economy and an expected withdrawal of U.S. stimulus measures.

While the central bank intervened twice to provide dollar liquidity in the futures market, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said Brazil has several "weapons" to fight volatility in the foreign exchange rate, including its foreign reserves.

Each attempt to support the real failed; it slumped 1.5 percent to 2.3740 per dollar, its weakest level since early March 2009. Some analysts did not rule out a short-term spike in the real toward 2.50 per greenback.

"We have a scary market in the very short term," said Jaime Ferreira, currency desk manager at Intercam, a brokerage in Sao Paulo. "We have pressure for the roll-over of swaps and the possibility of the Federal Reserve cutting back on stimulus."

Brazil's central bank has been offering traditional currency swaps, derivatives that emulate a sale of dollars in the futures market, to smooth out a currency sell off resulting, in part, from fears that U.S. policymakers are about to cut down on stimulus measures that have long supported appetite for emerging market assets.

Growing expectations that the Fed will start rolling back the stimulus as early as next month have weighed on most emerging market currencies, but the real has suffered more as investors also fret about deteriorating prospects for the Brazilian economy.

"In the short-term, before nervousness about Fed tapering abates, a spike towards the neighborhood of 2.5 per dollar cannot be ruled out," analysts at Brasil Plural brokerage wrote in a research note.

SWAPS OR SPOT DOLLAR SALES

So far, Brazil's central bank has avoided burning its foreign reserves to fight a dollar appreciation trend that analysts consider global.

Instead, it has provided investors with hedge against a further depreciation of the real by selling currency swaps.

Part of those recently auctioned swaps - 100,800 contracts worth about $5 billion - mature on Sept. 2 and could further weigh on the exchange rate if allowed to expire.

The central bank began rolling over those swaps on Friday by selling 20,000 contracts maturing on April 1, 2014. The auction was worth about $990 million, enough to replace nearly one-fifth of the expiring maturities.

The bank also sold 21,600 contracts maturing on Nov. 1 and April 1, 2014, injecting an additional $1.08 billion worth of swaps in the market.

Some analysts have said that only stronger central bank intervention, probably with dollar sales on the spot market, would be able to halt the real's depreciation.

But, in a Thursday statement announcing plans to roll over the expiring swaps, the bank said it would continue with its policy of intervention in the futures market, leading investors to believe that spot dollar sales are off the table for now.