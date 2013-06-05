RIO DE JANEIRO, June 5 The Brazilian real erased all of its early gains on Wednesday as market volatility spiked after the government scrapped a financial tax imposed nearly two years ago to keep speculative capital away from the country.

The real weakened 0.1 percent to 2.131 per U.S. dollar after rallying over 2 percent early in the day.

Analysts said the government decision increased the appeal of domestic fixed-income assets but also made the foreign exchange market more vulnerable to speculators.