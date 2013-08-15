RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 15 The Brazilian real on
Thursday weakened more than 1 percent, crossing the level of
2.35 per U.S. dollar for the first time in more than four years,
as investors feared the Federal Reserve is about to cut down on
stimulus measures that have long supported appetite for emerging
market assets.
The real dropped to as low as 2.3509 per
greenback, its weakest since early March 2009, even as the
central bank intervened in the market with a sale of traditional
currency swaps - derivative contracts that emulate an injection
of dollars in the futures market.