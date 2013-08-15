* Real hits weakest since early March 2009
* Cenbank sells 40,000 currency swaps, fails to support real
* Traders say real could weaken to 2.40 per dollar
By Walter Brandimarte
RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 15 The Brazilian real
weakened about 1 percent on Thursday, crossing the mark of 2.35
per U.S. dollar for the first time in more than four years, as
investors feared the Federal Reserve is about to cut down on
stimulus measures that have long supported appetite for emerging
market assets.
The real dropped to as low as 2.3509 per
greenback, its weakest since early March 2009, even as the
central bank intervened in the market with a sale of traditional
currency swaps - derivative contracts that emulate an injection
of dollars in the futures market.
The central bank said in a statement it sold 9,900 swaps
maturing on Dec. 2 and 30,100 contracts expiring on April 1,
2014, but the move had little impact on the exchange rate.
The real last traded at 2.3468 per dollar, 0.97 percent
weaker for the day.
"The central bank has made an auction (of currency swaps)
and that has done nothing. The market is now awaiting something
else from the central bank, perhaps only a sale of dollars on
the spot market will help now," said Reginaldo Siaca, a currency
trader with Advanced brokerage in Sao Paulo.
"The market is really unpredictable today. Some people are
saying the real could weaken to 2.40," he added.
Concerns about an imminent tapering of the Fed's bond-buying
program increased after data showed the number of Americans
filing new claims for jobless benefits fell to a near six-year
low last week, while consumer prices rose broadly in July.