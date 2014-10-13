Trump to sign energy executive orders on Friday -official
WASHINGTON, April 23 U.S. President Donald Trump will sign several executive orders on energy on Friday, a White House official said on Sunday.
SAO PAULO Oct 13 Shares of Brazilian state-run companies skyrocketed on Monday as investors saw a higher likelihood of challenger Aecio Neves defeating President Dilma Rousseff in this month's election.
Preferred shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, the oil producer known as Petrobras, soared about 11.5 percent and were on track to close with their biggest one-day gain in nearly six years.
Shares of lender Banco do Brasil SA jumped almost 11 percent.
Investors hope a Neves administration would enact policies that are more favorable to minority shareholders in state-run companies and instill market confidence in Latin America's largest economy. (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Chris Reese)
WASHINGTON, April 23 U.S. President Donald Trump will sign several executive orders on energy on Friday, a White House official said on Sunday.
LONDON, April 23 Britain's ruling Conservative Party's election manifesto will focus on Brexit and domestic concerns, such as strengthening the economy and putting a cap on energy prices, Work and Pensions minister Damian Green said on Sunday.