UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 1
June 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 21 points at 7541, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.33 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.
SAO PAULO, March 6 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 2 percent on Wednesday, the day after state-led oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA announced a surprise 5 percent rise in diesel fuel prices that will help the firm tackle cash flow problems.
Preferred shares of, the most common traded class of stock, led gains and were up 6.4 percent while common shares jumped 12 percent. Miner Vale, the country's biggest diesel user, rose 2.19 percent.
June 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 21 points at 7541, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.33 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON, June 1 British Airways board members are expected to request an inquiry into a power outage which left 75,000 passengers stranded last weekend, the BBC said on Thursday, citing sources.