FOREX-Dollar wobbles but holds above 4-month lows
* DXY well above November levels but pressured by data, Fed talk
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 27 The Brazilian real erased early losses to rise 0.15 percent against the dollar on Wednesday after the central bank offered to sell traditional currency swaps, derivative contracts designed to strengthen the currency.
The central bank will auction as much as 20,000 currency swaps due on May, 2, 2013, it said in a statement.
The real last traded at 2.0130 per dollar after closing on Tuesday at a two-month low of 2.0160 per greenback.
HANOI, April 3 Vietnamese food producer Masan Group Corp on Monday said it has received a $250 million investment pledge from global investor KKR & Co LP , in the latest move by a foreign firm seeking to tap Vietnam's fast-growing middle class.
