RIO DE JANEIRO, March 27 The Brazilian real erased early losses to rise 0.15 percent against the dollar on Wednesday after the central bank offered to sell traditional currency swaps, derivative contracts designed to strengthen the currency.

The central bank will auction as much as 20,000 currency swaps due on May, 2, 2013, it said in a statement.

The real last traded at 2.0130 per dollar after closing on Tuesday at a two-month low of 2.0160 per greenback.