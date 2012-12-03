SAO PAULO Dec 3 Brazil's central bank offered
to sell $2 billion in currency swaps on Monday, strengthening
the country's currency, the real, from around the weakest
levels in over 3-1/2 years.
The auction will take place between 9:40 a.m. (1140 GMT) and
9:50 a.m. and its results will be announced at 10:00 a.m., the
central bank said in a statement. All swap contracts offered
expire on Jan. 2.
Brazil's currency, the real, gained shortly after the
announcement and was trading 0.72 percent stronger at 2.1147
reais per U.S. dollar. It slumped on Friday after
weaker-than-expected economic growth data suggested the
government would let the currency depreciate to prop up the
economy.