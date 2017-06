SAO PAULO Nov 23 Brazil's central bank sold about half of the currency swaps it offered in an auction on Friday, curbing losses in the real.

The central bank said in a statement it sold 32,500 swaps maturing on Dec. 3, 2012. It had offered 62,800 swaps.

The real erased losses shortly after the auction was announced, to traded 0.29 percent stronger at 2.0917 per U.S. dollar.

Earlier in the session, the real fell 0.9 percent to hit 2.1168 per dollar, its weakest level in over 3 years.