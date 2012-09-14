RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 14 Brazil's central bank offered to sell reverse currency swaps for the second time on Friday as it fights to protect the real currency from an expected flood of dollars resulting from the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus measures.

The bank offered to sell up to 70,000 swap contracts maturing on Nov. 1 and Dec. 3. Earlier, it sold 36,000 contracts worth $1.78 billion, but failed to stop the real from appreciating.

The real erased most of its gains after the announcement of the second swap auction, trading at 2.0157 per dollar.