LONDON Feb 25 More business in the world's
giant bond and currency markets may move onto exchanges as part
of structural changes underway amid a host of new regulation and
official reviews, the Bank of England's Director for Markets
Strategy said on Wednesday.
Andrew Hauser heads the secretariat for the Fair and
Effective Markets Review being conducted by the BoE with other
official UK financial bodies.
Banks and investors are looking keenly at the review for
direction on the future structure of wholesale capital markets.
Some industry figures have speculated the review will point
the way to more trading in the largely over-the-counter bond and
currency markets being pushed onto centralised exchanges.
Speaking at an Association for Financial Markets in Europe
conference, Hauser was asked if the market would move more
towards an agency model where banks do not take on risk but just
seek out counterparties, and to more trading on exchanges.
"Clearly it is the billion dollar question, particularly on
fixed income markets," he said.
"We do need the market-maker model to some degree. (But) For
less liquid assets there may be the case for some of this
business to move onto platforms or exchanges."
The discussion in the industry is widely understood not to
encompass the 2 trillion a day market in spot foreign exchange,
a huge cash cow for some of the world's major banks and a host
of platforms and technology providers.
On that front, Hauser stressed that he did not expect any
shift would refer to markets that are already extremely liquid
and competitive.
In a speech earlier, he left the door open to more formal
regulation of markets but said the "bar was high" for any
efforts to impose structural changes.
Companies with formal trading venues, or clearing
operations, including Nasdaq, Deutsche Boerse-owned Eurex and
CME are investing heavily in creating exchange-traded foreign
exchange products. They say that there is growing demand from
asset managers hit by a rise in costs of the services they get
from banks as lenders adjust their business models.
"The death of the market maker model is overplayed. It is
not one or the other," Hauser said.
"Clearly the pricing of risk was too low and it has returned
to more sustainable levels ... The market maker model is
becoming more selective, people (in banks) are looking more
ruthlessly at businesses."
(Writing by Patrick Graham; Editing by Toby Chopra)