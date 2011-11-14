LONDON Nov 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 17-30 points, or as much as 0.6 percent on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, tracking gains on Wall Street and in Asia as euro zone debt fears subsided as both Italy and Greece appointed new leaders expected to push through austerity measures.

Following Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's resignation, the country's president Giorgio Napolitano asked former European Commissioner Mario Monti on Sunday to form a government to restore market confidence.

An Italian 5-year government bond auction on Monday will be seen as an initial judgment on his leadership.

In Greece, the new Prime Minister Lucas Papademos -- a former central banker who oversaw his country's entry to the euro zone in 2002 -- will have to win Wednesday's confidence vote in his cabinet before meeting euro zone finance ministers in Brussels on Thursday, state television reported.

"The new leaders of both Italy and Greece (have been given) the benefit of the doubt with the belief that both those countries will move in the right direction to solving the ongoing european debt crisis," said Zahid Mahmood Senior Dealer at Capital Spreads.

"However, we are far from being in the clear of the current crisis, and given that both countries still rely on coalitions to get things done. Both countries are still very much walking a tight rope, and it wouldn't take much to de-rail the current wind of confidence."

The UK blue chip index closed up 100.56 points, or 1.9 percent on Friday at 5,545.38, led by a late rally from financial stocks after the Italian Senate's approval of a package of economic reforms gave investors some relief from worries about the euro zone's debt crisis.

U.S. blue chips jumped 2.2 percent higher on Friday, while Asian stocks rose on Monday and the euro edged up on hopes that the new technocratic leaders in Italy and Greece will take decisive action to save their indebted nations from bankruptcy and fend off a wider euro zone financial meltdown.

Metal prices also saw support as the demand picture improved on hopes for the global economy, with copper prices up over 3 percent, and gold ahead 0.3 percent.

No important macroeconomic data will be released on Monday in the UK or the U.S., but there will be a hefty batch of British data for investors to digest later in the week.

October inflation, unemployment, and retail sales numbers are all due on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday respectively, with November's Bank of England inflation report also to be published on Wednesday.

Across the Atlantic, U.S. wholesale and consumer price inflation numbers will be the main focus, due on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

UK stocks to watch on Monday are:

BHP BILLITON

The global miner said on Monday it is targeting U.S. shale production of 545 billion cubic feet equivalent (90 million barrels of oil equivalent) in financial year 2012.

BP

One of BP's partners in oil company TNK-BP, German Khan, believes Russia's No.3 oil producer is worth $65 billion, close to the valuation offered to Khan and his partners in a buyout attempt by BP and Rosneft.

BARCLAYS

Barclays' finance director, Chris Lucas has called for an overhaul of "opaque and complex" accounting rules that artificially boosted the profits of big European and U.S. banks by billions of pounds in the third quarter of this year, in a letter to The Financial Times published on Monday.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP

Major institutional shareholders are concerned by the lack of information from Lloyds Banking Group since chief executive Antonio Horta-Osorio left on medical advice two weeks ago, the Sunday Telegraph said.

LEGAL & GENERAL

The British insurer Legal & General has made an offer approach for funds supermarket Cofunds that could value the business at up to 200 million pounds ($322 million), but could be usurped by private equity house Bridgepoint, The Sunday Telegraph said.

LONMIN

The platinum miner issues a fourth-quarter production report.

ITV

The commercial broadcaster issues a three-quarter trading update.

C&W WORLDWIDE

The telecoms company, is set to withhold its final dividend amid a strategic review designed to draw a line under its poor performance since demerger, The Financial Times said on Monday.

EASYJET

Stelios Haji-Ioannou, the founder of easyJet, has claimed that his war with the budget airline's management is not personal but is being waged on behalf of other disgruntled shareholders, The Daily Telegraph said on Monday.

HERITAGE OIL

Tony Buckingham, the British former soldier of fortune who runs exploration firm Heritage Oil appears to have sought assistance from a would-be Conservative MP to get a foothold in Libya, following the role of UK forces there in installing the new regime, The Guardian said on Monday.

EVOLUTION GROUP

Up to 140 of broker Evolution Group's staff of 190 are set to be made redundant before Christmas in a wave of cost-cutting, with the company in the final stages of a takeover by Investec, The Sunday Telegraph said.

ELECTROCOMPONENTS

The electronics components distributor delivers first-half results.

CRANSWICK

The pork producer posts first-half results.

DIGNITY

The funerals group issues a third-quarter trading update.

E2V TECHNOLOGIES

The power solutions technology firm reports first-half results.

INTERSERVE

The support services group issues a trading update.

LATCHWAYS

The safety equipment group unveils first-half results.

MAJESTIC WINE

The wine retailer reports first-half results.

ROBERT WISEMAN DAIRIES

The dairy company posts first-half results.

UBC MEDIA GROUP

The media group unveils first-half results.

VECTURA GROUP

The medical products firm delivers first-half results.

WORKSPACE GROUP

The property firm reports first-half results.

