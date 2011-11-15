LONDON Nov 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
falling on Tuesday, tracking weakness overnight on Wall Street and in Asia,
after a rise in bond yields in Italy and Spain reflected concern that the euro
zone debt crisis is getting worse.
The UK benchmark looks set to shed 17 to 18 points, or 0.3 percent,
according to financial bookmakers, after it closed 26.34 points, or 0.5 percent,
lower at 5,519.04 on Monday, albeit in thin volumes.
Italy sold 3 billion euros of five-year bonds at 6.29 percent on Monday, a
euro-era record, casting doubt on the long-term financing of the country.
Italy's 10-year bond yields rose to 6.76 percent on Monday, also pushing
Spanish 10-year yields above 6 percent for the first time since
the European Central Bank started to buy the country's bonds in August.
"Investors showed their distress by demanding much higher yields from
Italian bonds. It certainly doesn't look like the concern will dissipate any
time soon, and the real worry is that if concerns over Italy gains momentum, it
may be the issue that opens the floodgates," Zahid Mahmood, dealer at Capital
Spreads, said.
The euro zone GDP flash estimate for July-September at 1000 GMT will come
under scrutiny. If this comes in below market expectations for 0.2 percent
growth from the previous quarter, it could intensify worries about the euro
zone's dilemma of fiscal tightening hurting growth.
In terms of domestic economic data, UK October inflation numbers are
scheduled for release at 0930 GMT.
Investors will also have a raft of earnings news to digest, with real estate
firm British Land and luxury goods company Burberry among
highlights.
Across the Atlantic, U.S. data includes October producer prices, the
November Empire State index, and October retail sales, all at 1330 GMT, and
September business inventories at 1500 GMT.
UK stocks to watch on Tuesday are:
RIO TINTO
Rio Tinto is unlikely to walk away from a bidding war for uranium
developer Hathor Exploration, investors said on Tuesday, after rival
bidder Cameco Corp trumped the global miner with a C$625 million ($615 million)
offer.
BP
BP reported a leak of sulphur dioxide at a unit in its 437,080
barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Texas City, according to a filing with the
U.S. National Response Center.
BRITISH LAND
The real estate firm posts first-half results.
BURBERRY GROUP
The luxury goods company reports first-half results.
CABLE AND WIRELESS WORLDWIDE
The telecoms carrier reports first-half results.
AVEVA GROUP
The software company reports first-half results.
DRAX
The operator of Britain's largest coal-fired power station issues a trading
update.
EASYJET
The budget airline reports full-year results.
KIER GROUP
The construction company issues a trading update.
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL
The IT company issues a trading update.
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS
The high-technology instruments firm reports first-half results.
PREMIER OIL
The oil producer issues a trading update.
TALKTALK TELECOM GROUP
The telecoms company reports first-half results.
