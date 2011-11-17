By Tricia Wright

LONDON, Nov 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening weaker on Thursday, tracking falls on Wall Street after ratings agency Fitch said the outlook for U.S. banks could deteriorate if the euro-zone's debt crisis is not resolved quickly.

Investors will have a raft of UK earnings releases to digest on Thursday, with big names set to report including beer maker SABMiller and investment bank and asset manager Investec.

The UK blue chip index looked set to shed 34 to 36 points, or as much as 0.7 percent, according to financial bookmakers, having closed down 8.42 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,509.02 on Wednesday, after yet another rollercoaster session in which it swung more than 110 points -- hitting a low of 5,450.24 and reaching a high of 5,562.91.

Fitch Ratings on Wednesday warned that it may reduce its "stable" rating outlook for U.S. banks with large capital markets businesses because of contagion from problems in troubled European markets.

"Unless the euro zone debt crisis is resolved in a timely and orderly manner, the broad outlook for U.S. banks will darken. The risks of a negative shock are rising," Fitch said.

Following the warning, Morgan Stanley sank 8 percent, while Goldman Sachs shed 4.2 percent.

Looking at technicals on the FTSE 100, James Hyerczyk, an analyst at Autochartist, said that based on the long-term range of 4,868.60 to 5,747.30, the first downside target is the retracement zone at 5,307.95 to 5,204.26, but even if the trend changes to down, a bounce to the upside is possible, triggered by a test of this zone.

"This bounce will be a short-covering rally which is likely to set up the next selling opportunity."

Retailers should fall under the spotlight on Thursday, with UK October retail sales due at 0930 GMT, as Mothercare posts results and Ted Baker issues a trading update.

U.S. data on Thursday includes October housing starts and the latest weekly jobless claims at 1330 GMT, and the November Philly Fed index at 1500 GMT.

* Asian shares, euro fall on jitters over France

* Wall Street falls, eyes banking contagion

* Nikkei up but 8,500 elusive as Europe woes continues

* Euro zone fears, stock losses boost bonds

* Euro hits 5-week low as contagion fears intensify

* Gold edges down on euro zone contagion fear

* London copper down on euro zone spat over ECB's role

* Brent heads to below $111 on Europe's debt worries

UK stocks to watch on Thursday are:

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL

Royal Dutch Shell has pulled out of oil-development talks with the Kurdistan regional government in an effort to protect lucrative investments in southern Iraq, the Financial Times reported.

TULLOW OIL

Uganda is poised to give final approval to Tullow Oil's $2.9 billion sale of stakes in one of Africa's most promising oil prospects to France's Total and China's Cnooc, the Financial Times said.

BHP BILLITON

BHP Billiton, the world's biggest miner, has turned more wary on the outlook for commodity markets as some players face tighter access to credit, but said conditions are not as bad as during the global financial crisis.

INVESTEC

Investec has become the first British bank to back companies engaged in Commercial Court disputes, with a promise of taking a slice of the winnings if they succeed, the Times said.

The investment bank and asset manager reports first-half results.

CENTRICA

The utility issues a trading update.

NATIONAL GRID

The utility reports first-half results.

GLENCORE

The diversified commodities trader issues a trading update.

REXAM

The drinks can maker issues a trading update.

SABMILLER

The beer maker reports first-half results.

SERCO GROUP

The outsourcing company issues a trading update.

PACE

The TV decoder maker issues a trading update.

DERWENT LONDON

The office landlord issues a trading update.

DUNELM GROUP

The homewares retailer holds its annual general meeting.

MOTHERCARE

The mother and baby products retailer reports first-half results.

HUNTING

The oil services firm issues a trading update.

AMEC

The oil services engineer issues a trading update.

AMLIN

The Lloyd's of London insurer issues a trading update.

WS ATKINS

The construction engineer reports first-half results.

BTG

The pharmaceutical company reports first-half results.

CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP

The financial services company issues a trading update.

TED BAKER

The fashion retailer issues a trading update.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com