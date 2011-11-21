LONDON Nov 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen falling on Monday, tracking weakness overnight in Asia, as new European leaders battle with the sovereign debt crisis, and as a U.S. bipartisan committee looked set to miss a deficit reduction deadline.

The UK blue chip index looked set to shed 46 to 49 points, or as much as 0.9 percent, according to financial bookmakers, after it fell 60.20 points, or 1.1 percent, to 5,362.94 on Friday -- its fifth daily loss in a row to end the week down 3.3 percent.

The U.S. congressional deficit-reduction committee was set to formally announce the failure of its three-month-long effort to bridge partisan differences over taxes and spending, aides told Reuters.

In Spain, the centre-right opposition People's Party stormed to a crushing election victory and is expected to push through drastic austerity measures to try to prevent the country being sucked deeper into the debt storm threatening the euro zone.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti won an overwhelming vote of confidence on Friday after warning politicians against sabotaging a sweeping package of fiscal reforms.

But political wrangling in Greece, which has teetered on the brink of default and set off the panic selling now widespread in bonds of other highly-indebted euro zone members, threatened the new prime minister's bid to win vital bailout funds from European leaders.

No major domestic economic data was scheduled for release on Monday. Across the Atlantic, the October Chicago Fed index is due at 1330 GMT, and U.S. October existing home sales are out at 1500 GMT.

UK stocks to watch on Monday:

VODAFONE

India's federal police on Saturday conducted searches at Vodafone's Indian unit and Bharti Airtel's offices seeking details on spectrum allocation by the government to operators between 2001-02.

STANDARD CHARTERED

Standard Chartered has cut its exposure to euro zone banks and boosted business with Chinese financial institutions due to the European sovereign debt crisis, the Financial Times quoted the bank's Asia chief executive as saying.

BARCLAYS

Europe's banking sector is likely to see a wave of consolidation in the next 12 months as banks shed weaker units and focus on areas where they are stronger, Barclays CEO Bob Diamond said in an interview with Singapore's Business Times newspaper.

RETAILERS

UK shopper numbers between August and October fell at the fastest rate since last December's heavy snow, as cash-strapped Britons tightened their purse strings, a survey by the British Retail Consortium showed.

PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS

The British life insurer said it was considering potential takeover offers, including one from buyout firm CVC, after an approach from rival Resolution Ltd failed.

ZHAIKMUNAI

The Kazakh oil and gas producer has signalled its intention to seek a full London listing that would qualify it for entry into the FTSE 250 index of mid-cap companies, the Financial Times reported.

DIPLOMA

The technical products supplier reports full-year results.

MITIE GROUP

The outsourcing company reports first-half results.

(Editing by Mike Nesbit and David Holmes)

