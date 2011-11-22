LONDON Nov 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen rising on Tuesday, bouncing off six-week lows hit in the previous session, though gains could be capped by fears over the global economy as the United States and Europe grapple with their debt burdens and technical analysis points to the likelihood of further weakness.

In an otherwise relatively quiet day in terms of UK corporate earnings, pubs groups Enterprise Inns and Mitchells & Butlers are both set to unveil full-year results.

The UK benchmark looks set to climb 36 to 40 points, or as much as 0.8 percent, having dropped 140.34 points, or 2.6 percent to 5,222.60 on Monday.

"Although short-term the index appears to be oversold, traders are likely to sell any short-covering rally as market sentiment has definitely shifted to the downside," James Hyerczyk, analyst at Autochartist, said.

The failure on Monday of a "super committee" of U.S. lawmakers to reach agreement on a deficit-cutting plan was another blow to investor confidence already at a low ebb due to Europe's worsening sovereign debt crisis.

Investors were offered some comfort, however, when ratings agencies Standard & Poor's and Moody's said the deficit committee's failure would not trigger an immediate downgrade of the U.S. credit rating.

U.S. stocks fell around 2 percent on Monday, while Asian shares edged lower.

In terms of domestic economic data, UK October public sector finance figures are due at 0930 GMT.

Across the Atlantic, U.S. data includes third-quarter preliminary GDP, due at 1330 GMT.

UK stocks to watch on Tuesday:

G4S

Security firms led by G4S are providing armed guards to ships sailing pirate-infested Somali waters, with one start-up kitting out a gunboat to lead World War II style convoys, as shipowners step up their response to constant attacks.

VODAFONE

A senior judge is to be brought in to investigate a series of highly controversial tax deals which cost the Exchequer millions of pounds in lost revenue, the Independent said.

The judge is expected to be given the power to examine the private accounts of Goldman Sachs and Vodafone to establish whether senior inspectors wrongly "let them off" multi million-pound tax bills, the newspaper said.

SMITHS GROUP

The technology firm holds its annual general meeting.

MITCHELLS & BUTLERS

The pubs group reports full-year results.

ENTERPRISE INNS

The pubs group reports full-year results.

BIG YELLOW GROUP

The company reports first-half results.

DE LA RUE

The company reports first-half results.

HALMA

The company reports first-half results.

HOMESERVE

The company reports first-half results.

INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP

The company reports first-half results.

KCOM GROUP

The company reports first-half results.

PARAGON GROUP OF COMPANIES

The company reports full-year results.

TELECOM PLUS

The company reports first-half results.

