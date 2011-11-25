LONDON, Nov 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen falling on Friday, tracking weakness overnight in Asia, after investor sentiment was dealt a blow by German opposition to the creation of euro zone bonds as a solution for the European sovereign debt crisis.

The UK benchmark posted its ninth successive day of falls on Thursday when German Chancellor Angela Merkel quashed market hopes that Europe's paymaster would open the door to the launch of joint euro zone bonds or a quantitative easing programme by the European Central Bank.

The FTSE 100 index looks set to shed 19 to 21 points, or 0.4 percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, having slipped 12.21 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,127.57 in the previous session.

In the last nine days Britain's blue-chip index has dropped 7.5 percent, and seen its longest losing streak since 2003.

No major economic data was scheduled for release on Friday in either the United States or the UK.

Earnings news is extremely thin on the ground, with water company Severn Trent among the few UK companies scheduled to post results on Friday.

UK stocks to watch on Friday are:

THOMAS COOK GROUP

Thomas Cook's 17-strong banking syndicate is close to extending the company a 100 million pound loan to save it from imminent collapse, the Telegraph said.

SEVERN TRENT

The water company reports first-half results.

HARGREAVES LANSDOWN

The investment manager holds its annual general meeting.

FULLER, SMITH & TURNER

The brewer and pub operator reports first-half results.

