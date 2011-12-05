LONDON Dec 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 3 to 9 points, or as much as 0.2 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, after posting its biggest weekly gain in almost three years last week, as investors await the outcome of a crucial EU summit scheduled for Friday.

The UK blue-chip index closed up 62.95 points, or 1.2 percent, on Friday at 5,552.29, bouncing back after Thursday's 0.3 percent slip in the wake of Wednesday's 3.2 percent jump. Over the course of the week, the index firmed 7.5 percent.

Asian shares and the euro gained on Monday on hopes European leaders would agree on a definitive plan to solve the euro zone's debt crisis at a crucial summit this week, with sentiment also getting a lift after Italy unveiled austerity steps on Sunday.

Italy, one of the most severely debt-stricken euro zone countries, which has faced soaring borrowing costs, unveiled a 30-billion-euro ($40.3 billion) package of measures, raising taxes and increasing the pension age.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel meet on Monday to outline joint proposals for more coercive budget discipline in the euro zone, which they want all 27 EU leaders to approve at Friday's summit.

The focus at the summit will be squarely on new rules to tighten fiscal integration.

But investors were expected to tread cautiously and not push markets much higher ahead of a week that also sees the European Central Bank's last monetary policy meeting for the year on Thursday, with an expectation for a rate cut, and the Bank of England's latest interest rate decision on the same day.

And heavyweight miners could be weighed by the latest data pointing to a cooling Chinese economy, with the HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index for China's services sector falling to 52.5 from 54.1 in November for its slowest rate of growth in three months.

On the domestic data front, British manufacturers report that output is growing at its weakest pace in nearly two years and expect it to stagnate early next year, held back by worries about the euro zone and weak demand at home, a survey showed on Monday.

The EEF, the main trade body for UK manufacturers, cuts its 2012 growth forecast for the sector to 0.9 percent from 2.2 percent in September, blaming strong headwinds from the global economy.

November's Markit/CIPS services PMI report will be released at 0928 GMT.

Across the Atlantic, the November U.S. non-manufacturing ISM index will be released at 1500 GMT, together with October factory orders and revised durable goods orders, and November's employment index.

UK stocks to watch on Monday are:

ANGLO AMERICAN

The miner is under pressure to resolve a row in Chile or risk the wrath of leading shareholders, who will demand changes at the top of the mining group unless the dispute is settled quickly, according to people familiar with the situation, The Financial Times said on Monday.

GLENCORE

Glencore's chief executive Ivan Glasenberg said on Monday that he would not sell any of his shares in the company as long as he worked, in an interview with Swiss newspaper 20 Minuten.

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL

Qatar signed a deal with Royal Dutch Shell on Sunday to develop a $6.4 billion petrochemicals complex in Ras Laffan in the Gulf Arab state.

ASTRAZENECA

The drugmaker is to hand over free of charge to external scientists full access to more than 20 experimental drugs on which it has ceased research, in a pioneering effort to boost medical discovery, the Financial Times said on Monday.

BARCLAYS

The estate of bankrupt Lehman Brothers believes that Archstone - the apartment company that Bank of America and Barclays have agreed to sell part of their stakes in - is worth $1 billion more in equity value than the price at which the two banks have struck their deal, The Financial Times said on Monday.

ROLLS-ROYCE

General Electric Co and Rolls Royce have dropped their drive to build an alternate engine for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 joint strike fighter, giving up on what they had said could be a $100 billion market.

MECOM

Norwegian media group A-pressen has agreed to buy Edda Media, the Norwegian business of loss-making European publishing group Mecom, for around 1.7 billion Norwegian crowns ($294.26 million), daily DN reported on Monday.

ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT

The fund management firm posts full-year results.

TUI TRAVEL

The tour operator reports full-year results.

SABMILLER

The brewer holds meetings with investors.

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Will Waterman)