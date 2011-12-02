LONDON Dec 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index was seen opening up 28-31 points, or 0.6 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, in tandem with modest gains in Asia, helped by coordinated central bank action and optimism ahead of a key summit next week to tackle the euro-zone crisis.

In France, President Nicolas Sarkozy called for a new treaty incorporating tougher budget discipline, a European Monetary Fund to support countries in difficulty and decisions in the euro area taken by majority vote instead of unanimity.

Sarkozy said he and German Chancellor Angela Merkel would meet on Monday to outline joint proposals to put to a Dec. 9 EU summit, seen as make-or-break for the 12-year-old single currency.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan edged higher on Friday after jumping more than 4 percent on Thursday, with U.S. stock futures also a touch firmer.

The British blue-chip index closed down 16.08 points, or 0.3 percent, on Thursday at 5,489.34, following a 3.2 percent leap on Wednesday.

U.S. blue chips ended 0.2 percent lower, also having posted strong gains on Wednesday, after the latest weekly U.S. jobless claims rose by more than expected, creating some concerns ahead of Friday's November jobs report

U.S. non-farm payrolls were forecast to have increased by 122,000 in November, after an 80,000 rise in the previous month, with the unemployment rate seen unchanged at 9.0 percent.

On the domestic data front, November's Markit/CIPS construction PMI index will be released at 0930 GMT, with a reading of 52.0 forecast, down from 53.9 in October.

"As long as today's jobs and unemployment readings aren't too far from forecast we could be looking at a flat session as Europe remains the key factor in traders decision making process at the moment," said Jonathan Sudaria, night dealer at Capital spreads.

"With another meeting between Merkel and Sarkozy on Monday and another EU summit on Friday, it's unlikely that traders will be keen to put on large positions going into the weekend," Sudaria added.

Stocks to watch on Friday are:

BARCLAYS

The bank faces an 82 million euro ($110 million) lawsuit in London as CF Partners claims the bank misused confidential information from a potential client to clinch the takeover of a Swedish carbon trading company in 2010, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

BP

BP has agreed to sell its Canadian natural gas liquids business to Plains All American Pipeline PAA.N for $1.67 billion as part of an effort to raise $45 billion to pay for its Gulf of Mexico oil spill in 2010.

RIO TINTO

Rio Tinto said on Friday it has completed the sale of the Colowyo Mine, a thermal coal mine in Western Colorado to Western Fuels-Colorado LLC.

The global miner also said it would invest an additional $2.7 billion to modernise its Kitimat aluminium smelter in Canada's British Columbia.

THOMAS COOK

The tour operator has filed a complaint about an online advertisement published by TUI Travel, accusing its rival of drawing consumers' attention unfairly to its financial problems, The Financial Times said.

KESA ELECTRICALS

The sale of the electricals retailer's British unit, Comet faces a big hurdle because its prospective buyer has yet to secure a key part of its financing, The Times said.

BERKELEY GROUP

The housebuilder posts fist-half results.

STHREE

The staffing group issues a trading update.

CERES POWER HOLDINGS

The clean power technology group holds its annual general meeting.

JAMES HALSTEAD

The floorings manfacturer holds its annual general meeting.

The floorings manfacturer holds its annual general meeting.