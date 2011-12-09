Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening as much as 37 points, or 0.7
percent lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, tracking sharp falls
on Wall Street and in Asia as the initial news from a crucial EU summit proves
disappointing.
European leaders failed to agree on a treaty change and decided to cap the
euro zone's permanent bailout fund, with the fund also not to get a banking
licence that could have increased its firepower.
The UK blue chip index closed down 63.14 points, or 1.1 percent on Thursday
at 5,483.77, its lowest close in more than a week, having endured another choppy
session.
Sentiment was hurt on Thursday when European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi cooled market expectations about the prospect of an acceleration in ECB
bond purchasing, although the bank did cut interest rates by 25 basis points to
1 percent.
"The size of last week's rally may have also played a role in yesterday's
decline as it looks like it may have been a case of "too much, too soon".
Based on current levels of volatility, it is just too risky to play the long
side of the market after last week's lofty gains," James Hyerczyk, analyst at
Autochartist, said.
U.S. blue chips dropped 1.6 percent on Thursday, while MSCI's
broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan shed 2.5
percent, and Japan's Nikkei stock average lost 1.5 percent on Friday.
Miners are likely to be among the worst blue chip performers in London as
copper futures edged lower in Asian trade on Friday, reflecting investor
worries about European leaders finding a far-reaching solution to the
two-year-old debt crisis, and sharply slowing demand in top metals consumer
China.
China's annual inflation rate slid to 4.2 percent in November, the lowest
level in more than a year, fuelling expectations of further monetary policy
easing to combat deteriorating domestic and international economic conditions.
A much steeper fall in producer inflation to 2.7 percent in November from
5.0 percent in October showed the Chinese economy cooling off rapidly.
On the domestic data front, British wholesale inflation numbers will be
released at 0930 GMT, with PPI input seen up 0.2 percent in November, and PPI
output ahead 0.1 percent, after being -0.8 and flat, respectively, in the
previous month.
British trade figures will also be released at 0930 GMT, with a global trade
deficit of -9.40 billion pounds forecast for October, down from -9.814 billion
pounds in the previous month, and the non-EU trade balance is seen at -5.50
billion pounds in October, down from -5.715 billion pounds in September.
U.S. international trade numbers will be released at 1330 GMT, with a
deficit of -$43.5 billion forecast for October, up from -$43.11 billion in the
previous month.
And the preliminary December Reuters/University of Michigan consumer
confidence survey will be released at 1455 GMT, with a reading of 65.5 forecst,
up from 64.1 in November.
UK stocks to watch on Friday are:
RIO TINTO
Rio Tinto may use trucks to export iron ore from its Simandou project in
Guinea before a 2015 target, CEO Tom Albanese told Reuters on Thursday.
TULLOW OIL
The British oil firm said on Thursday it hoped production from its Jubilee
oil field in Ghana would reach 120,000 barrels per day by "early next year",
narrowing the possible timing of a target delayed twice already.
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS
The food producer holds its annual general meeting.
BELLWAY
The housebuilder issues a trading update.
M J GLEESON GROUP
The urban regeneration specialist holds its annual general meeting.
LOK'N STORE GROUP
The self storage firm holds its annual general meeting.
CSCAPE GROUP
The web designer and intranet group holds its annual general meeting.
