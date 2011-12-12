LONDON Dec.12 (Reuters)- - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11-13 points, or 0.2 percent on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, extending Friday's gains in tandem with advances on Wall Street and in Asia following Europe's move towards fiscal union as a means to ease the euro zone debt crisis.

The UK blue chip index closed up 45.44 points, or 0.8 percent on Friday at 5,529.21 as investors took the positives out of the agreements at a crucial European summit. Talk of potential Chinese investment in Europe and improving economic data in the U.S. also lifted sentiment.

U.S. blue chips added 1.5 percent on Friday, and the positive mood continued in Asia on Monday, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.9 percent, after sliding as much as 2.8 percent on Friday, and Japan's Nikkei ahead 1.4 percent.

Twenty-six of the 27 European Union leaders on Friday agreed to pursue stricter budget rules for the single currency area and also to have euro zone states and others provide up to 200 billion euros in bilateral loans to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to help tackle the crisis.

IMF chief economist Olivier Blanchard said at the weekend that an agreement for deeper economic integration was a step in the right direction but not a complete solution for the crisis.

Miners could miss out on the market gains as copper prices fell in Asian trade on Monday, erasing some of the previous session's gains, as some scepticism about Europe's moves towards fiscal union countered optimism that China's appetite for the metal will grow.

China's copper imports in November reached their highest level since March 2010, rising 17.9 percent on the month to 452,022 tonnes, preliminary data from China's General Administration of Customs showed on Saturday.

"The question that traders have to be asking is whether this index has the buying power and upside momentum to accomplish the task. The price action was strong but the volume was weak, once again indicating that short-covering rather than strong buying may have been driving the market," said James A. Hyerczyk, Analyst at Autochartist.

"With the holidays approaching, this week could be the week where traders make the decision to drive this market higher into the end of the year with a so-called 'Santa Claus Rally' or resume the downtrend which has been the theme for most of the year," Hyerczyk added.

No important British economic data will be released on Monday but there will be a welter of key figures later in the week, notably November inflation numbers on Tuesday, unemployment on Wednesday, and retail sales on Thursday.

Similarly, across the Atlantic, no U.S. data will be released on Monday, although November's Federal budget is due at 1900 GMT, with the week's main focus to be on the outcome of the latest Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, due after the London market close on Tuesday at 1915 GMT.

The U.S. Federal Reserve looks set to hold off on easing monetary policy for a second meeting in a row as it gauges the impact of Europe's crisis on the U.S. economy and ponders additional transparency steps.

UK stocks to watch on Monday are:

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

RBS was dragged to the brink of collapse three years ago by "poor management decisions, deficient regulation and a flawed supervisory approach", a long awaited report by Britain's Financial Services Authority said on Monday.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP

The part-state-owned lender is in the final stages of reviewing offers from NBNK and Co-Op for some 630 branches and may make a decision in the next week, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

BANKS

Britain's financial regulator is tightening its oversight of commercial property lending and has ordered banks to improve the way their internal models measure risk, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

STANDARD CHARTERED

Standard Chartered is in discussions with regulators to offer Islamic banking services in Oman and Nigeria, now that both countries are revamping their regulatory environments to encourage Islamic finance, the bank's global head of Islamic banking on Sunday.

ENRC

The Kazakh miner ENRC is examining existing allegations of corruption at a Kazakh iron ore subsidiary but denied on Sunday that it was the subject of a formal investigation by Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO). The Sunday Times said the fraud watchdog had launched an inquiry into corruption allegations.

BP

Two of the independent directors in TNK-BP, the Russian joint venture of BP, warned the board that legal action by the company against either set of shareholders could destabilise the group, according to a letter seen by the Financial Times, the newspaper said on Monday.

TESCO

The world No.3 retailer Tesco has put off its plans to set up wholesale stores in India for now, the country's Business Standard newspaper reported on Monday.

GLAXOSMITHKLINE

The drugmaker is launching aggressive fresh steps to boost earnings by cutting inventories, centralising back office functions and lowering global tax payments, under plans drawn up by the new finance, the Financial Times said on Monday.

VODAFONE

The group has hired Michael Joseph, the father of mobile payments, to spearhead the global roll-out of its own m-payments business -- and has also warned that Three is endangering Britain's position in the burgeoning market, the Sunday Telegraph said.

AIRLINES

Virgin Atlantic has made an indicative offer and signed a "terms of agreement" contract with bmi's owner Lufthansa so that it can analyse the airline's books, the Times reported on Monday. The newspaper cited banking sources as saying the indicative offer from Virgin was lower than a recent offer made by International Airlines Group (IAG).

MOTHERCARE

Cinven, the private equity giant, is plotting an ambitious break-up bid for Mothercare, he struggling baby goods chain, The Sunday Times.

ECO ANIMAL HEALTH GROUP

The animals medicines developer posts first-half results.

AVATION

The aerospace and technology leasing firm holds its annual general meeting.

CHEERFUL SCOUT

The multi-media specialist holds its annual general meeting.

CATALYST MEDIA GROUP

The satellite information stakeholder holds its annual general meeting.

QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL

The emulsion fuels manufacturer holds its annual general meeting.

