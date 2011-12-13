LONDON Dec 13 (Reuters)- - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 2-8 points, or 0.1 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, steadying after hefty falls in the previous session, with Wall Street paring its losses by the close.

The UK blue-chip index closed down 101.35 points, or 1.8 percent, on Monday at 5,427.86, erasing Friday's 0.8 percent rise, as analysts said there was far more work for European leaders to do before the debt crisis can be resolved.

The mood darkened after ratings agency Moody's said it would review ratings of all EU member states in the first quarter of 2012, while rival Fitch said the summit had failed to provide a "comprehensive" solution to the debt crisis.

"It doesn't seem like the 'Santa Clause' rally everyone was hoping for will arrive any time soon. Without a 'big bazooka' for Europe, it is difficult to see where a comprehensive solution to the debt crisis is going to come from," Said Stan Shamu, Market Strategist at IG Markets.

U.S. blue chips also closed with triple-digit losses on Monday, down 1.3 percent, although that was still well off the session low, and the mood in Asian trade remained glum on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei down 1.2 percent, and MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan losing 1.4 percent.

However, commodity prices were steady in Asian trade, with copper down just 0.1 percent, albeit after posting its biggest decline in three weeks in the previous session, so a recovery from miners could help shares in London.

China's copper imports in November reached their highest level since March 2010, rising 17.9 percent on the month to 452,022 tonnes, preliminary data from China's General Administration of Customs showed on Saturday.

British house prices fell at a slower pace in November as buyer interest picked up modestly, a Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors survey showed on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Britons' employment prospects are at their bleakest in three years, a quarterly survey by recruitment firm Manpower suggested on Tuesday, with employers planning no net increase in jobs over the next three months.

British inflation figures will be released at 0930 GMT, with November CPI seen up 0.2 percent on the month, after a 0.1 percent rise in October, giving an annualised increase of 4.8 percent, down from 5.0 percent in the previous month.

Across the Atlantic, U.S. November retail sales numbers are due at 1330 GMT, with a increase of 0.5 percent forecast, the same rise seen in October, while October business inventories will be released at 1500 GMT.

The main focus will be on the outcome of the latest Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, due at 1915 GMT after the London market close.

The Fed looks set to hold off easing monetary policy for a second meeting in a row as it gauges the impact of Europe's crisis on the U.S. economy and ponders additional transparency steps.

UK stocks to watch on Tuesday are:

RIO TINTO

The global miner has come out with the upper hand against its potential takeover target, $16 billion Ivanhoe Mines Ltd, with an arbitrator ruling the global miner is immune to Ivanhoe's "poison pill".

ENRC

Andrew Balgarnie, a former executive at the Kazakh miner has filed a wrongful dismissal claim in Britain's high court, after leaving the London-listed company earlier this year, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

EVRAZ

Evraz's chairman and founder, Alexander Abramov, Evraz has raised the possibility of a merger with Severstal in a deal that would unite Russia's two biggest steelmakers to create the world's eighth-largest producer by output, in an interview with the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

BG GROUP

The oil and gas producer has lined up Citigroup to advise it on a potential sale of its stake in Gujarat Gas in a deal that could raise about $600 million, say people familiar with the matter, the Financial Times said.

WHITBREAD

The leisure firm issues a trading update.

PETROFAC

The oil services firm issues a trading update.

TRAVIS PERKINS

The builders merchant issues a trading update.

GO AHEAD GROUP

The transport operator issues a trading update.

IMAGINATION TECHNOLOGIES

The chipmaker posts first-half results.

IG GROUP HOLDINGS

The spread-betting firm issues a trading update.

CARPETRIGHT

The floorcoverings firm posts first-half results.

DOMINO PRINTING SCIENCES

The printing specialist issues a trading update.

JELF GROUP

The financial services consultancy unveils full-year results.

RSM TENON GROUP

The business services group holds its annual general meeting.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

The football club holds its annual general meeting.

MWB GROUP

The property developer holds its annual general meeting.

BILLING SERVICES GROUP

The payment processing group holds its annual general meeting.

