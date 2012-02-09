LONDON Feb 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen notching up modest gains on Thursday, recouping the previous session's falls, as Greece edges nearer to getting its debt crisis under control.

Greece's leaders are continuing talks to resolve one remaining issue to wrap up a deal on a bailout package crucial to avoiding a messy default. Greek officials said pension cuts were the sticking point.

Prime Minister Lucas Papademos said he hoped the party leaders could sort out their differences before a meeting of euro zone finance ministers at 1700 GMT.

The UK benchmark looks set to climb 13 points, or 0.2 percent, according to financial bookmakers, after it closed down 14.33 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,875.93 on Wednesday.

In terms of domestic economic data, the Bank of England February rate decision is due at 1200 GMT, with the central bank expected to leave its key interest rate unchanged at the record-low of 0.5 percent.

The BoE is also seen announcing 50 billion pounds in additional quantitative easing asset purchases, though the decision of the nine-member Monetary Policy Committee may not be unanimous given recent more upbeat economic news.

The European Central Bank will also announce its latest interest rate decision at 1245 GMT, with no change expected either.

Investors will also look at UK December industrial output figures on Thursday, due at 0930 GMT.

Across the Atlantic, U.S. weekly jobless claims are scheduled for release at 1330 GMT, with U.S. December wholesale inventories out at 1500 GMT.

UK stocks to watch on Thursday are:

RIO TINTO

The global miner reported a 6 percent drop in underlying second-half profits and took a $9.3 billion charge mainly against its aluminium business, but appeased investors with a huge dividend hike, underscoring its long-term confidence.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP

The sale of hundreds of Lloyds branches to the Co-Op hangs in the balance amid Financial Services Authority concerns it could lead to chaos for customers, according to City sources, the Daily Mail said.

CENTRICA

Shares in the gas distributor rose on Wednesday on speculation that Malaysia state-owned oil firm Petronas was looking to sell its near-4 percent stake in the British group, newspaper market reports said.

KENMARE RESOURCES

Shares in the Irish titanium miner saw mega turnover on Wednesday amid rumours of a 110 pence-a-share cash bid from Rio Tinto, the Daily Mail's Market Report said.

BG GROUP

The company reports fourth-quarter results.

VODAFONE GROUP

The company issues a trading update.

SHIRE

The company reports full-year results.

ROLLS-ROYCE

The firm reports full-year results.

HARGREAVES LANSDOWN

The company reports first-half results.

DIAGEO

The company reports first-half results.

BRITISH LAND

The company reports third-quarter results.

