LONDON Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up to 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, supported by rising expectations that Greece would avoid a messy default that could exacerbate the euro zone debt crisis.

Optimism is growing that Greece has finally done enough to secure a second bailout, which could be approved as early as Monday, and euro zone sources said national central banks in the currency bloc would exchange holdings of Greek bonds this weekend to avoid taking forced losses.

Averting a disorderly Greek insolvency was seen as a crucial step to keep market pressure off other debt-laden countries in the euro zone periphery and protect an already battered banking system.

"We are getting a clearer picture of the proposed timetable, and if it runs true then risk assets, like equities, should remain supported," Christ Weston, an institutional dealer at IG Markets, said.

The UK blue chip index is expected to open 16 points to 19 points higher after falling 6.78 points to 5,885.38 points on Thursday, having pared losses in afternoon trade on the back of upbeat U.S. economic data.

IG Weston said Thursday's intraday low of 5,829 respected an uptrend that had been in place since Nov. 25, underpinning a "bullish bias" that could soon see the index test Wednesday's high of 5,923.

Underscoring the positive momentum in global equity markets, the U.S. S&P 500 index hit a nine-month high on Thursday, while Japan's Nikkei reached levels not seen since August.

Investors will be looking for further reasons for optimism when UK retail sales data for January are released at 0930 GMT. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect a 0.4 percent fall from December, when retail sales had risen 0.6 percent month on month.

In the United States, January's consumer prices data will be released at 1330 GMT, along with real weekly earnings.

The seasonally adjusted Consumer Price Index was expected to have risen 0.3 percent last month, after a flat reading in December. Core CPI, which excludes more volatile food and energy costs, was seen up 0.2 percent after rising 0.1 percent in December.

U.S. real weekly earnings were forecast to have increased by 0.1 percent in January after a 0.5 percent increase in the last month of 2011.

* Markets rise on Greece bailout hopes, solid U.S. data

* Best day in two weeks lifts S&P 500 to 9-mth high

* Nikkei rallies to 9,400 after U.S. data, Greece

* Yen retreats, hits 3-1/2 mth low vs dollar

* Brent remains above $120 on Iran worries

* Gold edges up on Greece bailout hopes

* Copper bounces back on Greece hopes, caution stays

UK stocks to watch on Friday are:

SAINSBURY

Britain's third-biggest supermarket group was the subject of reheated bid

talk on Thursday, with whispers suggesting the group could be the subject of

a renewed 9 billion pounds-plus, or 500 pence-a-share, bid from the Qataris,

according to the Daily Mail market report.

IMPERIAL TOBACCO

The Lambert & Butler and Golden Virginia cigeratte group's shares rose on

Thursday on revived talk of a 3,500 pence-a-share break-up bid from Japan

Tobacco, according to the Daily Mail market report.

ANGLO AMERICAN

The miner publishes final results for 2011.

SEVERN TRENT

The water company issues a trading update.

SPECTRIS

The electrical engineering firm issues preliminary results for 2011.

CAPITAL SHOPPING CENTRES

The mall owner holds a shareholder general meeting.

FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS

The investment trust issues a trading update.

UMECO

The aerospace parts supplier issues a trading update.

