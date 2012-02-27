LONDON Feb 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening as much as 0.2 percent lower on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, as high oil prices cast shadows on the outlook for corporate profits and a G20 meeting failed to provide reassurance about international help to crisis-struck Europe.

A recent jump in energy prices, driven by tensions between Iran and the West, is jamming the slow-turning cogs of an economic recovery in the West, with Europe seen as one of the most exposed regions as its fragile growth falters.

Adding uncertainty to the picture, a meeting of leading economies over the weekend said any further international help to Europe's efforts in tackling its debt crisis will depend on the region's countries strengthening their bailout fund first, a prospect over which Germany has sent mixed signals so far.

The UK blue chip index is expected to open between 10 points and 14 points lower after shedding 2.76 points on Friday, when it closed at 5,935.13 after hitting a seven-month high of 5,964.02 in intra-day trade.

The index has been consolidating gains since hitting a seven-month closing high of 5,945.25 on Feb. 20.

Europe's biggest lender, HSBC, is expected to report the West's biggest banking profit for last year, fuelled by the East, when it unveils its 2011 results today.

The bank should be far more resilient than rivals such as Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group, which slumped to big losses last year and may access the European Central Bank's three-year low interest loans facility this week.

With no major British economic indicators due to be published on Monday, all eyes will be on the United States, where pending home sales, due for publication at 1500 GMT, are expected to have risen 1 percent in January after falling 3.5 percent in the previous month.

British consumer confidence and the Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers' Index are among the highlights of this week's domestic macro releases.

UK stocks to watch on Monday are:

BP

The trial to decide who should pay for the massive 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill has been delayed by one week, to allow the British oil company to try to cut a deal with tens of thousands of businesses and individuals affected by the disaster.

PRUDENTIAL

The British insurer is considering plans to uproot its headquarters from London to Hong Kong amid concerns about the impact of new European capital adequacy regulations, the Financial Times reported.

HSBC

Europe's biggest bank reports final results for 2011.

INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES GROUP

India's Kingfisher Airlines is talking with two foreign carriers about a potential rescue package that could be announced within days, Kingfisher's chairman, Vijay Mallya, said in an interview with the Times newspaper on Monday. One of the airlines involved in the talks is International Airlines Group, the owner of British Airways and Iberia, according to an unnamed financial source cited by the Times.

ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS

The owner of discount fashion chain Primark releases a trading update.

ESSAR ENERGY

The India-focused refiner and power generator issues a trading update.

PEARSON

The publisher reports preliminary 2011 results.

BUNZL

The packaging firm reports final results for 2011.

COOKSON

The industrial materials supplier reports preliminary results for last year.

BOVIS HOMES GROUP

The British housebuilder reports preliminary results for 2011.

DIALIGHT

The maker of light emitting diode applications reports preliminary full-year results.

HISCOX

The mid-cap insurer reports preliminary results for last year.

KELLER GROUP

The ground engineering company reports preliminary full-year results.

MICROGEN

The business solutions company reports preliminary 2011 results.

SENIOR

The engineering firm reports preliminary 2011 results.

TREATT

The maker of flavour, fragrance and cosmetic ingredients holds a shareholder general meeting.

ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS

The maker of electronic equipment reports preliminary results for 2011.

SAREUM HOLDINGS

The drug discovery firm reports interim results.

WSP GROUP

The environmental consultancy reports preliminary results for 2011.

