LONDON, March 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13-15 points, or 0.3 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street and in Asia after some upbeat U.S. data, with investors looking positively ahead to the deadline for Greece's key bond exchange. Major banks and pension funds, representing about 40 percent of Greece's outstanding debt, threw their weight behind Athens' bond swap offer to private creditors on Wednesday, raising the likelihood that the deal will go through and a 130 billion euro international bailout package would be secured. The offer expires at 2000 GMT on Thursday. Investors were also focused on the latest interest rate decisions due on Thursday from both the Bank of England and the European Central Bank. The Bank of England is expected to sit tight on its current monetary policy after pouring more money into the British economy last month, albeit a policy that appears to be leading to rifts on its rate-setting committee. The European Central Bank is also likely to signal that it has done all it intends to do to fight the euro zone debt crisis, putting the onus back on governments after cutting interest rates and flooding the market with cash in recent months. The UK blue chip index closed up 25.61 points, or 0.4 percent at 5,791.41, regaining some of Tuesday's 1.9 percent slide, which was its steepest one-day fall since mid-December. A rally by recently beaten down mining stocks and banks helped haul Britain's leading shares index higher after above-forecast U.S. private payrolls data provided a positive signal ahead of Friday's key U.S. February jobs report. U.S. blue chips closed 0.6 percent higher on Tuesday, snapping a three-session losing streak, buoyed by the positive private payrolls data. And Asian shares pushed higher on Thursday, driven by the brightening prospects for the Greece bond swap deal and recovery in the U.S. labour market. The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index gained 1.2 percent, also snapping a three-day losing streak, while Japan's Nikkei average rose 2.0 percent. No domestic economic data will be released on Thursday so investors will focus on more pointers towards Friday's U.S. jobs report, with February's Challenger Layoffs due at 1230 GMT, and the latest weekly U.S. jobless claims released at 1330 GMT. * GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares recover on Greece bond swap hopes * US STOCKS-Banks lift Wall St, breaking 3-day skid * Nikkei up 2.01 pct, snaps 3-day losing streak * TREASURIES-US 10-yr notes edge lower, eyes on Greece * Yen hurt by Japan c/account, Aussie down on jobs data * PRECIOUS-Gold holds onto gains, Greece hopes support * METALS-Copper ekes out gain in cautious market * Brent above $124 on Greece hopes, US jobs data UK stocks to watch on Thursday are: WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS The food retailer posts full-year results. AVIVA The insurer reports full-year results. SCHRODERS The fund manager unveils full-year results. BALFOUR BEATTY The construction contractor delivers full-year results. SPIRAX SARCO The engineering firm reveals full-year results. CINEWORLD GROUP The cinemas operator posts full-year results. CLARKSON The shipping services firm reports full-year results. CORIN GROUP The heathcare products firm delivers full-year results. HUNTING The defence engineer reveals full-year results. H & T GROUP The pawnbroking group posts full-year results. NICHOLS The soft drinks group reports full-year results. TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by David Cowell)