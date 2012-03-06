LONDON, March 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index
is seen opening down 1-4 points, or 0.1 percent on Tuesday,
according to financial bookmakers, modestly extending losses
into a third straight session in tandem with weakness overnight
on Wall Street and in Asia.
Investors were unsettled by renewed worries over the
prospect of a recession in Europe and a slowdown in growth in
resource-hungry China that have seen a 2-1/2 month stock market
rally stall.
The UK blue chip index closed down 36.31 points, or
0.6 percent on Monday at 5,874.82, as weakness in miners and
engineers outstripped strength in defensive stocks after China
cut its growth forecasts, while mixed economic data in Europe
and the United States dimmed the outlook for the global economy.
U.S. blue chips closed 0.1 percent lower on Monday,
while the broader S&P 500 index shed 0.4 percent, also
pressured by falls from basic materials.
Asian shares also fell on Tuesday, with the MSCI Asia
Pacific ex-Japan index dropping 1.4 percent,
dragged lower by Chinese shares and the pan-Asian mining sector
.
London copper prices fell further in Asian trade,
down 0.7 percent as the demand picture was clouded by Monday's
growth forecast cut by top metals consumer China.
Oil was the only market bucking the downtrend, up 0.1
percent as worries grew about the risk of supply disruptions
amid rising tension over Iran's dispute with the West on
Tehran's nuclear program.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured President
Barack Obama on Monday that Israel has not made any decision on
attacking Iran's nuclear sites, sources close to the talks said,
but the Israeli prime minister gave no sign of backing away from
possible military action.
Debt-stricken Greece also remained in the spotlight on
Tuesday, after major Greek bondholders voiced their support for
a deal that would cancel more than 100 billion euros ($132
billion) of its private sector debts - a key part of a 130
billion euros bailout. The lenders, mainly banks, insurers and
investment institutions, have to reveal their intentions by
Thursday night.
On the data front, British retail sales remained sluggish
last month, the British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday, in a
survey that continued to contrast with the more upbeat trend in
official data and another private-sector survey.
The BRC said that like-for-like retail sales - a measure
that strips out changes in floorspace and is favoured by equity
analysts - fell by an annual 0.3 percent in February in value
terms, the same decline as the previous month.
"Given the recent positive surprises in UK data this
morning's release of the latest retail sales numbers from the
British Retail Consortium were surprising in that there was no
February improvement from January's drop," said Michael Hewson,
senior market analyst at CMC Markets UK.
No other important British macroeconomic data will be
released on Tuesday, with no U.S. economic pointers of note
scheduled either.
UK stocks to watch on Tuesday are:
TESCO
Tesco's U.S. chain Fresh & Easy could break even as early as
this year, the British supermarket giant's chief executive,
Philip Clarke told the Financial Times in an interview published
on Tuesday.
MISYS
Switzerland's Temenos is looking at options to sweeten its
planned $2 billion merger with Misys, after the UK
group's lead shareholder joined a bidding war for the banking
software company, The Financial Times said.
FRESNILLO
The Mexico-based precious metals miner posts full-year
results.
MEGGITT
The engineering group reports full-year results.
INMARSAT
The satellites operator unveils full-year results.
EASYJET
The discount airline reports February traffic data.
TULLETT PREBON
The inter-dealer broker delivers full-year results.
JOHN WOOD GROUP
The energy services group reveals full-year results.
MICHAEL PAGE INTERNATIONAL
The staffing firm posts full-year results.
ASHTEAD GROUP
The equipment hire group unveils full-year results.
BETFAIR GROUP
The online gaming group issues a third-quarter trading
update.
CAPE INTERMEDIATE HOLDINGS
The energy services firm delivers full-year results.
CUPID
The online dating firm posts full-year results.
ST IVES
The printing group reports full-year results.
JAMES FISHER & SONS
The marine services firm unveils full-year results.
HYDRO INTERNATIONAL
The water treatment group posts full-year results.
INTERIOR SERVICES GROUP
The shop fitting firm reports first-half results.
JOHNSON SERVICE GROUP
The dry cleaning group reveals full-year results.
MACFARLANE GROUP
The packaging group delivers full-year results.
JOHN MENZIES
The distribution and aviation services group posts full-year
results.
OMEGA INSURANCE HOLDINGS
The insurer unveils full-year results.
PARITY
The IT services group posts full-year results.
OXFORD BIOMEDICA
The gene-based biopharma firm reports full-year results.
PACE
The set-top box maker posts full-year results.
SHARE
The retail stockbroker reveals full-year results.
ZOTEFOAMS
The high-performance foams manufacturer delivers full-year
results.
