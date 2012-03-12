* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 17-18 points, or 0.3 percent on Monday, March 12 according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 27.76 points or 0.5 percent on Friday at 5,887.49.

* No British macroeconomic data will be released on Monday, with little due all week aside from January trade numbers on Tuesday, and the latest unemployment data on Wednesday.

* Across the Atlantic, after Friday's U.S. February nonfarm payrolls data, investors only have the February employment index to focus on, due at 1400 GMT Monday. February's U.S. Federal budget will be released after the London close at 1800 GMT. The biggest macro focus for the week will be the latest U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate decision, due at 1815 GMT on Tuesday.

* Multi-million pound pay deals for the chief of Barclays and other executives of the British bank are excessive and unjustified, Business Secretary Vince Cable said on Saturday, calling on its shareholders to take action to curb huge payouts.

* Former directors at RBS, including ex-chief executive Fred Goodwin and ex-chairman Tom McKillop, have been hit with a 2.4 billion pound legal claim from angry investors in the taxpayer bailed out bank, The Independent said on Monday.

* Britain's manufacturing industry could receive a shot in the arm if the British engineering group GKN succeeds in a planned swoop on Sweden's largest aerospace company Volvo that could value it at up to 800 million pounds, The Sunday Times said.

* British support services group SERCO has appointed Rothschild to find a buyer for its German facilities management business, which could fetch the company up to 50 million pounds, the Sunday Times said.

* The commodities and mining giant Glencore has made a 3.5-billion pound approach for Canada's biggest grain handler, Viterra, The Sunday Telegraph said.

* Britain's biggest insurer Prudential is working on detailed plans to open a general insurance business in Brazil as part of its expansion plans, The Sunday Telegraph said.

* William Hill is to open talks with Playtech this month to try to salvage the companies' joint online venture following a breakdown in relations last year, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

* The struggling British video games retailer Game Group has put itself up for sale as it tries to raise cash to pay a quarterly rent bill due in a fortnight, The Sunday Times said.

* At least four top shareholders in Trinity Mirror -- Schroders, Aviva, Standard Life and Legal & General -- have called for "deep cuts" to chief executive Sly Bailey's pay package, The Sunday Times said.

* London copper edged lower on Monday as persistent concerns about sluggish demand in China took the momentum out of a three-day rally, but optimism on the global economy after upbeat U.S. jobs data is likely to cushion the price slide.

* Six big European airlines and Airbus have joined forces in an effort to delay plans by the European Union to force carriers to pay for carbon pollution, in a project that the aerospace groups say is jeopardising billions of dollars of orders and 2,000 jobs, The Financial Times said on Monday.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY: ARK THERAPEUTICS GROUP posts full-year results. BRADY reports full-year results. TRISTEL unveils first-half results. INNOVATION GROUP holds its annual general meeting.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)