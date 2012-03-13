* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 30-33 points, or 0.6 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 5.26 points, or 0.1 percent higher on Monday at 5,892.75, consolidating recent gains as profit-taking in mining companies and banks countered gains among defensive stocks.

* British house prices fell at their slowest pace since July 2010 last month, and surveyors expect prices to stabilise in the coming months as the economic outlook brightens, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said on Tuesday.

* British employers plan to expand their workforce at the fastest rate since the third quarter of 2011 after a hiring lull in the first three months of this year, a survey by recruitment firm Manpower showed on Tuesday.

* January British trade data will be released at 0930 GMT, with a global deficit of 7.88 billion pounds forecast, up from 7.11 billion in December, and a non-EU trade gap of 4.25 billion pounds seen, up from 3.75 billion pounds.

* Attention will be on the latest U.S. Federal reserve rate decision, due after the London close at 1815 GMT, although no changes are expected. Ahead of that decision, U.S. February retail sales data will be released at 1230 GMT, with March IBD consumer confidence and January business inventories both due at 1400 GMT.

* BURBERRY The chief executive of French fragrance company Interparfums has told Reuters talks are ongoing to create a new structure for British label Burberry's fragrance and cosmetic line and should be wrapped up within six weeks.

* HSBC Europe's biggest bank HSBC is set to scale back its Asian operations as it considers the sale or closure of seven Asian retail businesses from Pakistan to New Zealand, where it has decided to no longer focus investment, the Financial Times said.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE The pay of Glaxo's chief executive almost doubled to 6.8 million pounds last year, despite a drop in sales at the drugs company, The Times said.

* GAME GROUP Potential predators are eyeing the assets of Game Group, as the struggling video games retailer fights for survival. The Financial Times said.

* STOCKBROKERS Oriel Securities, one of the few stockbrokers confident enough to expand aggressively in the past year, has laid off more than a tenth of its staff, in the latest sign of the tough conditions for London's independent brokers, The Financial Times said.

