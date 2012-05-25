* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 12 to 17 points, or
as much as 0.3 percent lower on Friday after strong gains the previous session,
according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue-chip index closed up 83.64 points, or 1.6 percent, on
Thursday, at 5,350.05 points, after a fall to fresh 2012 lows earlier in the
week.
* Greece will continue to weigh on sentiment, with the latest opinion poll
showing that anti-bailout leftist SYRIZA party is maintaining its poll lead
ahead of a June 17 election that is deemed critical to the country's continued
membership of the euro zone.
* Wall Street edged higher overnight, while the Japanese market
steadied after recent weakness.
* Markets may take some heart from news that China's annual export and
import growth showed signs of acceleration in the first 10 days of May.
* Oil was on track for its fourth weekly loss, and copper prices also
fell, likely keeping pressure on Britain's heavyweight energy and mining
stocks.
* Royal Dutch Shell may join Russia's Arctic Shtokman gas project,
with Gazprom keeping its majority stake, several sources told Reuters
on Friday.
* No first tier UK data or corporate earnings were due on Friday.
