LONDON, June 1 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening flat to up 0.3 points, or 0.1 percent higher on Friday, according to
financial bookmakers, tracking overnight falls on Wall Street and in Asia, with
investors looking cautiously ahead to the U.S. jobs report for May. For more on
* The UK blue chip index officially closed up 23.58 points, or 0.5 percent
on Thursday at 5,320.86, having been recalculated after-hours by FTSE because of
problems with data from a third-party vendor, the index provider said.
* All eyes will be on the latest U.S. jobs report, due for release at 1230
GMT, with May non-farm payrolls seen rising by 150,000 on the month, and the
unemployment rate expected to hold steady at 8.1 percent in May.
* BP - BP said on Friday it will look to sell its shareholding in
TNK-BP after the British oil major received unsolicited indications of interest
in its stake in the Russian joint venture.
* China's official purchasing managers' index - covering the country's
biggest, mainly state-backed firms - fell more than expected to 50.4 in May, the
weakest reading this year and down from April's 13-month high, with output at
its lowest since November 2011.
* The HSBC China manufacturing PMI, tracking smaller private sector firms,
retreated to 48.4 from 49.3 in April - its seventh straight month below the
50-mark that demarcates expansion from contraction - with the employment
sub-index falling to 48.1, its lowest level since March, 2009.
* Short-covering and bargain hunting lifted London copper on Friday
after prices hit their lowest level so far this year in the previous session,
with disappointing, but expected, Chinese manufacturing data having little
effect as investors had already priced it in, traders said.
* Brent crude fell on Friday, staying below $102 per barrel and
extending its May swoon, after weak manufacturing activity data from No. 2 oil
user China fueled further selling ahead of a key U.S. employment report.
* XSTRATA Chief Executive Mick Davis will get a three-year deal
worth almost 30 million pounds ($46 million) to stay at the helm once the miner
joins forces with trader Glencore, a windfall likely to sow a
shareholder storm at votes due in July.
* BT GROUP - The telecoms provider said it is to sell its French
application development services business to Osiatis.
* PLUS MARKETS GROUP The firm said it has received a letter relating
to a possible acquisition by Gulf Merchant Bank (GMB) of its Plus Stock Exchange
(Plus-SX) unit, with the headline consideration from GMB appearing to be greater
than that currently being offered by ICAP, however, Plus Markets said
the terms put forward by GMB are materially less attractive to the group's
shareholders and, accordingly, the board continues to recommend the proposed
disposal of Plus-SX to ICAP.
* HARVEY NASH GROUP - The staffing firm said it performed ahead of
budget during the first quarter ended April 30, with revenue up 18 percent and
gross profit ahead 6 percent compared with the same period last year.
* NATIONWIDE ACCIDENT REPAIR - The group said it expects a revenue
shortfall of approximately 10 million pounds for the current financial year due
to a significant reduction in the volume of vehicle accident repair work
undertaken for insurer Aviva.
* ENTERPRISE INNS - The pubs operator said it has agreed a new
banking deal, with a new forward start facility of 220 million pounds to
commence on the expiration of its existing facilities on December 16 2013,
allowing the company to follow its strategy of bank debt reduction.
* HMV - The struggling retail group said after the London close that
it had agreed to sell the Hammersmith Apollo music venue to Stage C limited for
a total cash consideration of 32 million pounds, with the sale enabling HMV to
extend its bank facilities, strengthen capital structure and ensure strong
future for group.
* The Markit/CIPS British manufacturing PMI report for May will be released
at 0828 GMT.
* Among other U.S. data, April personal income and consumption figures will
also be released at 1230 GMT, followed by April U.S. construction spending and
May's ISM report, both at 1400 GMT.
