Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9 to 12 points, or as much as 0.2 percent, higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, tracking a late-session rally on Wall Street.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 41.37 points, or 0.8 percent, at 5,473.74 on Tuesday, after another volatile session, recovering from a fall in the afternoon as Spanish bond yields hit their highest levels of the euro era on worries about the impact of its banking bailout.

* No major domestic economic data is scheduled for release on Wednesday.

* Across the Atlantic, U.S. May producer prices and U.S. May retail sales are scheduled for release at 1230 GMT, with U.S. April business inventories data due at 1400 GMT.

* J SAINSBURY - Britain's third-largest supermarket group, posted a rise in first-quarter sales, with its performance boosted by shoppers loosening the purse strings to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee.

* JD SPORTS - The retailer said sales rose 1.5 pct in the last 19 weeks.

* CAIRN ENERGY The firm is to buy North Sea-based Nautical Petroleum for 414 million pounds, offering 450 pence a share.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : French oil and gas group Maurel et Prom could soon be on the receiving end of a bid north of 19 euros a share and is attracting the attention of Royal Dutch Shell, having already been rumoured to have rejected a friendly approach from Anadarko Petroleum, according to the Daily Mail market report.

* WPP has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Hungama Digital Services in India.

Separately, two major institutional investors in WPP have voted against Martin Sorrell's near-13 million pounds compensation package.

* Audits of British banks have improved but accountants must challenge more of what their clients tell them about bad loans on their books, the accounting industry watchdog said.

