* Britain's FTSE 100 is seen opening fractionally higher on Monday, up 1-2 points, or 0.1 percent, according to financial bookmakers, with a rally by hard-pressed commodity stocks likely to underpin the index in the face of overnight weakness in Asia. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 52.67 points lower on Friday at 5,513.69, led by falls in miners and energy stocks as a run of weak global economic data cast a cloud over demand prospects for commodities.

* Copper prices rallied on Monday, bouncing after hitting a six-month low on Friday, after European leaders calmed the markets with promises of reforms to combat the euro zone debt crisis, and after Germany, France, Spain and Italy agreed a package to revive growth.

* Brent crude rose above $91 per barrel on Monday as a storm threat shut a quarter of U.S. offshore crude and gas output, while an improved demand outlook after the new euro zone growth deal also aided prices.

* Friday's meeting of German, French, Italian and Spanish leaders saw Germany agree to a 130 billion euro plan to boost growth, but there was little progress on a more flexible use of Europe's rescue funds ahead of a wider meeting of European leaders this week.

* According to a document prepared for the June 28-29 meeting, European leaders will discuss specific steps towards a cross-border banking union, closer fiscal integration and the possibility of a debt redemption fund.

* A move by the European Central Bank on Friday to start accepting a wider range of collateral in its lending operations in a bid to help ease the stress in Spain's banking sector gave some reassurance to investors.

* A "substantial" amount of quantitative easing by the Bank of England is needed to kick-start Britain's "stalled" economy, BoE policymaker David Miles said in an interview with the Financial Times.

* UBS said it was cutting its earnings estimates for global mining houses BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto by between 3 and 4 percent ahead of new mining and carbon taxes that take effect in Australia next week.

* WM MORRISON - The food retailer's finance director, Richard Pennycook informed the company he intends to leave at the end of June 2013 to concentrate on building a portfolio career.

* ESSAR ENERGY - The India-focused energy group reported full-year profit before tax excluding exceptional items of $129.0 million.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - British bank NatWest, owned by part-nationalised RBS, opened 1,200 of its branches on a Sunday for the first time in its history as it struggled to address massive disruption for millions of its customers from a computer systems failure earlier in the week.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP - The lender is prepared to sell the new business it is in the process of creating for well below its full-book value amid speculation over the future of the deal, The Times said on Monday.

* BT GROUP - The telecoms provider has been rebuffed again, this time by the UK's Competition Commission, in its efforts to compel its competitors to share in the costs of lowering its 3 billion pound pension scheme deficit through higher charges for their use of its phone lines, the Financial Times said on Monday.

* MARKS & SPENCER The retailer has issued a writ against BNP Paribas Securities Services demanding repayment of 1.1 million pounds ($1.7 million), which includes over-payment of rent, the Sunday Telegraph said.

* TESCO - The retailer hired executive search firm Zygos to help it find a new UK commercial director, the Independent on Sunday said.

* ROLLS-ROYCE - The engineer has taken informal soundings from industrialists and head-hunters ahead of its search for a new chairman to replace Simon Robertson, with Invensys chairman Nigel Rudd a front-runner, the Sunday Times said.

* VALIANT PETROLEUM - The hydrocarbons explorer says its Tryfan well in the UK North Sea is a dry hole, with a small gas column encountered interpreted to be sub-commercial.

* KIER GROUP - The construction firm said trading remains in line with the interim management statement issued on May 27, with order books for Construction and Services remaining robust .

* DELCAM - The software firm said it is likely to deliver pre-tax profits for the financial year which are ahead of market forecasts.

* CRAWSHAW GROUP - The meat retailer said trading is ahead of management's expectations.

* KDD GROUP - The group said publication of its annual accounts will be delayed pending clarification of the company's financial position.

* INTERSERVE - The firm has won a 24 million pound contract from Northamptonshire County Council to build the new A43 Corby link road.

* MONITISE - The British mobile banking technology and services firm is talking to bankers about moving its stock market listing from London's Alternative Investment Market (AIM) to U.S. exchange Nasdaq, The Sunday Telegraph said.

* No important British economic data will be released on Monday, with the main focus for the week to be on the final reading for British first-quarter GDP due on Thursday. No change is expected from the previous readings for a 0.3 percent quarterly fall and a 0.1 percent annualised decline.

* Across the Atlantic, May U.S. new home sales data will be released at 1400 GMT, and ahead of that, May's Chicago Fed index is due at 1230 GMT.

