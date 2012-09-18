* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 3 to 8 points lower, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 22.03 points, or 0.4 percent, at 5,893.52 points on Monday, erasing less than a third of the previous session's jump on news of the Fed's plans to pump $40 billion a month into the world's biggest economy.

* The next potential downside target for the FTSE 100 index is 5,844.80 to 5824.08, James A. Hyerczyk, analyst at Autochartist says. "Since the main trend is up, a test of this area is likely to be perceived by trend traders as a buying opportunity."

* DEBENHAMS - Britain's No. 2 department store group said it would meet forecasts for year profit after posting a rise in underlying sales in its final quarter, winning market share.

* Miners may come under pressure as copper prices eased for a second straight session as a rally in the wake of fresh U.S. stimulus began to splutter, with traders from top metals consumer China unwilling to chase prices that last week hit the highest since May.

* Brent crude rose to near $114 a barrel after steep losses in the previous session.

* Efforts to create a new European defence giant enter a perilous political phase this week, with national concerns growing over security and jobs while BAE Systems and EADS look ready to scrap their $45 billion merger if governments make too many demands.

* PRUDENTIAL - A unit of British insurer Prudential PLC sold a total of 2.65 million shares in Singapore drinks and property conglomerate Fraser and Neave after the shares soared last week following a takeover bid by Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi.

* CABLE & WIRELESS COMMUNICATIONS - Bahrain Telecommunications Co is in talks with Cable & Wireless Communications to buy its assets in Monaco and a host of island nations, a deal potentially worth around $1 billion, three banking and industry sources said on Monday.

* On the macroeconomic front, UK CPI and RPI figures are due at 0830 GMT.

