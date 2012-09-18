* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 3 to 8
points lower, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Tuesday, according
to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting
European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed down 22.03 points, or 0.4
percent, at 5,893.52 points on Monday, erasing less than a third
of the previous session's jump on news of the Fed's plans to
pump $40 billion a month into the world's biggest economy.
* The next potential downside target for the FTSE 100 index
is 5,844.80 to 5824.08, James A. Hyerczyk, analyst at
Autochartist says. "Since the main trend is up, a test of this
area is likely to be perceived by trend traders as a buying
opportunity."
* DEBENHAMS - Britain's No. 2 department store
group said it would meet forecasts for year profit after posting
a rise in underlying sales in its final quarter, winning market
share.
* Miners may come under pressure as copper prices eased for
a second straight session as a rally in the wake of fresh U.S.
stimulus began to splutter, with traders from top metals
consumer China unwilling to chase prices that last week hit the
highest since May.
* Brent crude rose to near $114 a barrel after steep
losses in the previous session.
* Efforts to create a new European defence giant enter a
perilous political phase this week, with national concerns
growing over security and jobs while BAE Systems and EADS look
ready to scrap their $45 billion merger if governments make too
many demands.
* PRUDENTIAL - A unit of British insurer Prudential
PLC sold a total of 2.65 million shares in Singapore
drinks and property conglomerate Fraser and Neave
after the shares soared last week following a takeover bid by
Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi.
* CABLE & WIRELESS COMMUNICATIONS - Bahrain
Telecommunications Co is in talks with Cable &
Wireless Communications to buy its assets in Monaco and a host
of island nations, a deal potentially worth around $1 billion,
three banking and industry sources said on Monday.
* On the macroeconomic front, UK CPI and RPI figures are due
at 0830 GMT.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Atul Prakash)