* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 44-48, or 0.8 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, tracking losses on Wall Street and in Asia after comments from a Fed official raised doubts over the efficiency of the central bank's latest stimulus measures. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser said on Tuesday the Fed's latest monetary stimulus will not do much to boost economic growth or lower unemployment and raises the risk of longer-run inflation.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 20.87 points, or 0.4 percent at 5,859.71, near the session peak, having broken out of a tight trading range which had kept it pinned back close to opening levels for most of the session in tandem with an early advance on Wall Street following upbeat U.S. data.

* Stocks trading ex-dividend, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout, will clip 1.73 points off the FTSE 100 index on Wednesday, after the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers.

With Centria, WM Morrison, and RSA Insurance all trading without their dividend attractions.

* September's CBI distributive trades report will be released at 1000 GMT.

* Across the Atlantic, August U.S. new home sales are due at 1400 GMT, after the release of the latest weekly mortgage and refinancing indexes at 1100 GMT.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

ICAP issues a trading update.

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE issues a trading update.

HOMESERVE issues a trading update.

DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP issues a trading update.

IQE posts first-half results.

SCISYS unveils first-half results.

S & U reports first-half results.

ACTA reveals first-half results.

DILLISTONE GROUP posts first-half results.

MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL holds its annual general meeting.

HMV GROUP holds its annual general meeting.

SWEETT GROUP holds its annual general meeting.

INTERCEDE GROUP holds its annual general meeting.

FISKE holds its annual general meeting.

WYG holds its annual general meeting.

