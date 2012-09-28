* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 22 to 27 points, or 0.5 percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, looking to end a bullish third-quarter on a high. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 11.33 points, or 0.2 percent higher on Thursday at 5,779.42 lifted by gains in bank and mining stocks on talk of new central bank stimulus measures from the likes of China, and after Spain unveiled a crisis budget mostly based on spending cuts which was welcomed by EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn.

* Spain was set to remain in focus on Friday as Moody's was due to publish a review of the country's credit rating, possibly downgrading it to junk status.

Also on Friday, Spanish banks were set to learn from an audit the extent of the damage from the collapse of a real estate boom that left the sector with 184 billion euros in repossession and bad loans.

* British consumer confidence edged up this month to its highest level since June last year as households grew less pessimistic about their financial prospects for the coming year, although consumer morale was still extremely low.

Polling company GfK NOP's monthly consumer confidence index rose to -28 in September from -29 in August, in line with market expectations.

* No other important British economic data will be released on Friday, so investors will eye a big batch of U.S. pointers. August's U.S. personal income and consumption numbers will be released at 1230 GMT, with September's Chicago PMI due at 1345 GMT, and the final reading of the Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment index for September scheduled for 1355 GMT.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

ELECTROCOMPONENTS issues a trading update.

MITCHELLS & BUTLERS issues a trading update.

THOMAS COOK GROUP issues a trading update.

GOALS SOCCER CENTRES posts first-half results.

HARVEY NASH GROUP reports first-half results.

HELPHIRE GROUP posts full-year results.

ORCHID DEVELOPMENTS GROUP unveils first-half results.

TANFIELD GROUP delivers first-half results.

HYDER CONSULTING issues a trading update.

AFRICAN CONSOLIDATED RESOURCES holds its annual general meeting.

AORTECH INTERNATIONAL holds its annual general meeting.

IMPACT HOLDINGS UK holds its annual general meeting.

MEDIAZEST holds its annual general meeting.

BAYDONHILL holds its annual general meeting.

CATALYST MEDIA GROUP holds its annual general meeting.

RELIANCE GENEMEDIX holds its annual general meeting.

