* The UK blue chip index closed down 13.78 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,838.84 on Monday, having notched up a loss of 1.1 percent last week after two consecutive weeks of gains.

* GLENCORE - The company has revised down its plan to boost its majority stake in Kazakh zinc producer Kazzinc, targeting an increase to just under 70 percent in a deal that will involve less cash than the original agreement a year ago.

* STANDARD CHARTERED - Singapore investment fund Temasek has sounded out potential buyers for its 6 billion pound ($9.72 billion) stake in Standard Chartered, Financial Times reported.

* BAE SYSTEMS - Germany has deep reservations about proposals to merge Airbus parent EADS and Britain's BAE Systems, an official document showed, as the British parliament began an inquiry into the planned European defence and aerospace giant.

* DIAGEO - United Spirits, controlled by Indian liquor baron Vijay Mallya, said on Tuesday it is in talks with Diageo about a possible sale of a stake in the Indian company.

* CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP - The company said full-year adjusted operating profit rose 2 percent to 134.2 million sterling.

* DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST - The company said the outcome for the year was in line with market expectations.

* HARGREAVES SERVICES - Underlying profit before tax for the year increased 17.3 percent to 47.5 million sterling.

* Copper prices rebounded slightly from a one-week low hit in the previous session, but gains are expected to be capped by worries about the global economy and caution ahead of next week's holiday in top metals consumer China.

* Brent crude climbed above $110 a barrel, recovering from a more than 1 percent drop in the previous session, as escalating tensions surrounding Iran offset concerns about weak demand in a still-fragile global economy.

