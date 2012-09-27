* Britain's FTSE 100 is seen opening up 9 to 16 points, or up to 0.3
percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. Futures on the index
gained 0.4 percent by 0618 GMT. For more on the factors affecting
European stocks, please click on
* Stronger metals and energy prices may help a slightly more positive tone
on the resource-heavy UK bourse, with London copper recovering from two-week
lows as traders bet on a fourth-quarter recovery in metals demand in China
. Gold also moved higher, as did oil prices.
* In equities overnight, China's Shanghai Composite surged as much
as 3 percent, with traders attributing the rise to speculation that authorities
might take steps to prop up the mainland's beleaguered stock markets.
* Banks also benefited from news that China's central bank injected a net
365 billion yuan ($57.92 billion) into money markets this week, in the largest
weekly injection in history.
* The UK blue chip index finished 91.62 points, or 1.6 percent, lower on
Wednesday at 5,768.09, the lowest close since early September and its biggest
one-day fall in two months.
* Thursday's data calendar features revised UK second quarter GDP, euro zone
sentiment data for September and U.S. durable goods orders for August.
* But investors are likely to pay more attention to a cabinet meeting in
Spain, where the government is due to present the first draft of its 2013
budget, offering a glimpse of how committed it is to the unpopular austerity
measures. The expected series of economic reforms could reassure investors who
are waiting for Madrid to request an international bailout, for which such
measures will be key.
* COMPASS GROUP - The caterer reaffirms full year expectations, as
positive trading momentum in North America and fast growing and emerging
countries offsets worsening economic conditions in Europe.
* TATE & LYLE - The sweetener and starches maker expects overall
volumes in first half to be lower.
* PETROFAC - The oil services firm wins a $200 million project in
Kuwait.
* VODAFONE - The mobile operator details expected integration costs
and synergies from CWW acquisition.
* AVIVA - The insurer has agreed to sell the bulk of its Sri Lanka
operation to AIA Group Ltd in a deal valued at $109 million.
* RBS - Royal Bank of Scotland will sell shares in its insurance
division Direct Line Insurance at a lower-than-expected level, the
Financial Time said on Thursday.
