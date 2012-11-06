* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 15 to 19 points, or as much as 0.3 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK benchmark ended down 29.49 points on Monday, or 0.5 percent, at 5,839.06, in thin trading volumes with investors reluctant to make bold moves in the run-up to the U.S. presidential election, which is still too close to call.

* British retail sales slowed sharply in October as Britons limited to spending to essentials such as food and drink, the British Retail Consortium said, dampening hopes that consumers will drive the economic recovery.

* Bellwether British retailer Marks & Spencer posted a second consecutive year of falling first-half profit, reflecting mistakes in its clothing offer and the pressure facing UK consumers.

* Primark-owner Associated British Foods reported a 17 percent rise in full-year profit after what it termed an "exceptional performance" in its sugar operations and at its stores.

* CAPITAL SHOPPING CENTRES GROUP said its occupancy is broadly steady at 96 percent.

* INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS - The world's biggest hotelier is opening up talks on the sale of its New York Barclay hotel to a wider group of prospective buyers after holding lengthy exclusive talks with one group, the company said.

The British-based group, which operates the Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn as well as InterContinental brands, reported operating profit of $167 million in the quarter to the end of September, just ahead of consensus forecasts, and up from $153 million a year ago.

* G4S - The security firm said that in the first nine months of 2012, overall revenues compared to the same period last year.

* BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP said its first-half profit was up 13 percent.

* EASYJET said October passenger traffic is up 6.2 percent.

* DS SMITH said it continues to expect substantial year-on-year EPS growth.

* AQUARIUS PLATINUM - The platinum producer rose on Monday, with the Daily Mail attributing the move to rumours of a 70 pence bid approach from a major mining house, with Anglo American and BHP Billiton mentioned as possible suitors.

* In other domestic macroeconomic data, UK September industrial and manufacturing output figures are set for release at 0930 GMT.

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134