LONDON Nov 16 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 to 8 points lower, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue-chip index was down 44.26 points, or 0.8 percent, at 5,677.75 at the close, finishing below 5,700 for the first time in two months and marking an end to range-bound trading that had persisted since early September as news that the euro zone had fallen back into recession provided an impetus to break out of recent ranges.

* London copper climbed on Friday and was set to log its first week of gains in six as signs top consumer China's slide in economic growth has bottomed out helped to firm sentiment towards base metals.

* Macro economic data is light on the ground on Friday with no important data expected out of the UK and only industrial output figures, due around 1415 GMT, of any note out in the U.S.

* Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc said it will begin a tender offer to buy U.S. vitamins maker Schiff Nutrition International Inc rivaling a bid from German drug giant Bayer.

* Xstrata : The biggest shareholder in Lonmin said on Thursday that it will support an $800 million rights issue by the platinum producer.

* IMI : The engineer says overall trading in the second half is in line with management expectations and revenue for the four months to the end of October are 3 pct ahead of last year.

* SERCO : The support services firm reports an in line performance for the second-half of the year with challenging U.S. markets offset by a overall portfolio strength and it anticipates further improvement in the UK.

* Anglo American : Lafarge, the world's biggest cement maker, and mining company Anglo American on Friday said they had agreed to sell a number of UK assets to the family of Indian steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal for up to 285 pounds sterling.

* The London Stock Exchange said on Friday its profits were flat at 217.2 million pounds for the first half of the year as a fall in capital markets revenue was offset by a rise in net treasury income.

* Rotork : The maker of valve control systems for the oil, gas and water industries expects full-year margins to be slightly lower than in 2011.

* ULTRA ELECTRONICS : British defence company sees flat 2012 profit as defence cuts bite.

* BODYCOTE : The British engineering company said sales grew 2.9 pct since July but full-year expectations remain unchanged.

* LAVENDON : The British rental-equipment company sees full-year perfomance in line with its expectations.

* MELROSE : British buyout group says revenue trends have slowed.

* Albemarle & Bond : The pawnbroker said trading is in line with full-year expectations.

