US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
LONDON Dec 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 17-26 points, or as much as 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed down 9.61 points or 0.2 percent at 5,912.15 on Monday, weighed by big falls by temporary power firm Aggreko and market heavyweight Vodafone .
* In terms of domestic economic data, UK November consumer price and producer price inflation numbers are set for release at 0930 GMT.
* AFRICAN BARRICK GOLD : The gold miner rose on Monday on renewed speculation China National Gold would soon make a formal offer to Barrick Gold, of Canada, for its 74 percent stake in its London-listed African subsidiary, potentially triggering a full takeover, according to the Times market report.
* TESCO : The retailer is moving closer to appointing a UK chief executive, which could come in the early months of next year, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
* G4S : The security firm is set to win a role in implementing the government's contentious and complex changes to child benefit and the universal credit, the Financial Times said.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
PETROFAC issues a trading update.
ARMOUR GROUP reports fourth-quarter results.
HENDERSON FAR EAST INCOME holds its AGM.
HIWAVE TECHNOLOGIES reports full-year results.
KELLER GROUP issues a trading update.
PARK GROUP reports first-half results.
SCHRODER INCOME GROWTH FUND holds its AGM.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)