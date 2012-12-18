LONDON Dec 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 17-26 points, or as much as 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 9.61 points or 0.2 percent at 5,912.15 on Monday, weighed by big falls by temporary power firm Aggreko and market heavyweight Vodafone .

* In terms of domestic economic data, UK November consumer price and producer price inflation numbers are set for release at 0930 GMT.

* AFRICAN BARRICK GOLD : The gold miner rose on Monday on renewed speculation China National Gold would soon make a formal offer to Barrick Gold, of Canada, for its 74 percent stake in its London-listed African subsidiary, potentially triggering a full takeover, according to the Times market report.

* TESCO : The retailer is moving closer to appointing a UK chief executive, which could come in the early months of next year, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

* G4S : The security firm is set to win a role in implementing the government's contentious and complex changes to child benefit and the universal credit, the Financial Times said.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

PETROFAC issues a trading update.

ARMOUR GROUP reports fourth-quarter results.

HENDERSON FAR EAST INCOME holds its AGM.

HIWAVE TECHNOLOGIES reports full-year results.

KELLER GROUP issues a trading update.

PARK GROUP reports first-half results.

SCHRODER INCOME GROWTH FUND holds its AGM.

