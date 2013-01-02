US STOCKS-Wall St rises as data signals economy accelerating
* Dow up 0.57 pct, S&P 500 up 0.59 pct, Nasdaq up 0.58 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
LONDON Jan 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 57-72 points, or 1.2 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, as the first trading session of 2013 starts in positive fashion after U.S. lawmakers approved a deal preventing massive tax hikes and spending cuts.
* Dow up 0.57 pct, S&P 500 up 0.59 pct, Nasdaq up 0.58 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.24 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.46 pct (Updates to early afternoon)