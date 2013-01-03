* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11-12 points, or 0.2 percent higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Britain's top share index raced through the 6,000 level for the first time in 17 months on Wednesday boosted by a last-minute budget deal in the United States and solid global PMI data.

* Miners could see more gains after growth in China's increasingly important services sector accelerated in December at its fastest pace in four months, adding to signs of a modest year-end revival in the world's second-largest economy.

* After a steady slew of robust global factory PMI data on Wednesday, the UK is relatively quiet on the macro economic data front with just the Markit CIPS Construction PMIs due out at 0928 with analysts expecting the figure to remain in contraction territory.

* In the U.S. investors will keep a keen eye on jobs data out at 1330 GMT trying to gain some perspective of the health of the jobs market ahead of the important non-farm payrolls scheduled for release on Friday.

* INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Spanish airline Iberia said on Wednesday it has reached a preliminary agreement with pilots over plans to restructure the loss-making airline by laying off staff and cutting salaries.

* WPP : The advertising firm acquired a 20 percent stake in Globant costing approximately $70 million.

NEXT the fashion retailer releases a trading update.

