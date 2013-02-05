LONDON Feb 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 3 to 8 points higher, or up as much as 0.1 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Britain's top share index suffered its biggest one-day fall in three months on Monday, closing down 100.40 points, or 1.6 percent, at 6,246.84 points, as growing political uncertainty in continental Europe and a string of analyst downgrades sparked a wave of profit taking from 4-1/2-year highs.

* On the macro economic data front, UK January services PMI data, due at 0928 GMT, is expected to remain in contraction territory although improving to 49.5 from 48.9, where readings below 50 mark contractionary environment.

* ANGLO AMERICAN : The miner will report an underlying loss in respect of Anglo American Platinum of $225 million in its annual results due out next week, according to the Telegraph.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : The Anglo-Dutch oil major's Indian unit will challenge a claim by the local tax authorities that a share sale to its overseas parent in 2009 was undervalued by $2.7 billion, the latest tax conflict involving a foreign company in India.

* BP : Fourth quarter profits from the shrinking British oil company beat analysts expectations on Tuesday thanks in part to a record performance from its refining division as a trial in the U.S. over its 2010 U.S. Gulf oil spill looms later in February.

The oil major is likely to face a year or more of uncertainty over the cost of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster as any decision on civil penalties and environmental damages is not expected to come until next year, according to the Financial Times.

* BG GROUP : The British oil and gas company posted a 29 percent drop in quarterly earnings, hurt by a one-off tax credit, and said that it will miss its target of producing more than 1 million barrels of oil per day by 2015.

* BARCLAYS : The UK lender said on Tuesday it had increased the provisions it needed to cover the mis-selling of interest rate hedging products (IRHP) and payment protection insurance (PPI) schemes.

ARM : The British chip designer reported a better-than-expected 16 percent rise in pretax profit in the fourth quarter as it rode the wave of soaring sales of smartphones and tablets, nearly all of which contain its technology.

* LSE : SGX, the Singapore stock exchange, is in talks to buy a stake in clearing house LCH.Clearnet. The Asian exchange may participate in the London Stock Exchange Group's purchase of LCH or buy a separate stake, according to the Financial Times.

* QINETIQ : The technology and support services firm said in a trading update it is keeping its full-year outlook unchanged but says the U.S. is still uncertain.

* TALKTALK : The communications firm says it sees full-year results inline with expectations although third-quarter revenue fell year-on-year to 415 million pounds from 422 million pounds.

* VICTREX : The British high-tech plastics firm reported group sales volume for the four months to January was 2 percent ahead of the same period last year.

* HUNTSWORTH : The public relations and consultancy group's rigorous action on costs will deliver a double digit improvement in group profitability for 2012 and management expects to meet its expectations for 2012.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Written by David Brett)