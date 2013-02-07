LONDON Feb 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 2-6 points, or as much as 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 closed up 12.58 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,295.34 on Wednesday, having risen 0.6 percent the previous session after suffering its sharpest one-day percentage drop in three months on Monday.

* In terms of domestic economic data, UK December industrial and manufacturing output figures alongside UK December trade balance figures are set for release at 0930 GMT, with the February Bank of England rate decision due at 1200 GMT.

* Across the Atlantic, the latest U.S. weekly jobless claims data is due at 1330 GMT.

* Interdealer broker Tullett Prebon rose on Wednesday on whispers of a potential takeover, according to the Times's market report, although no details were provided.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

VODAFONE GROUP issues a trading update.

ICAP issues a third-quarter trading update.

SMITH & NEPHEW unveils fourth-quarter results.

TUI TRAVEL reveals first-quarter results.

THOMAS COOK GROUP issues a trading update.

AVON RUBBER issues a trading update.

BEAZLEY posts full-year results.

BELLWAY issues a trading update.

COMPASS GROUP issues a trading update.

MCBRIDE reveals first-half results.

OCADO GROUP reports full-year results.

PARAGON GROUP holds its annual general meeting.

SUPERGROUP issues a third-quarter trading update.

