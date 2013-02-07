LONDON Feb 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 2-6 points, or as much as 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 closed up 12.58 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,295.34 on Wednesday, having risen 0.6 percent the previous session after suffering its sharpest one-day percentage drop in three months on Monday.

* In terms of domestic economic data, UK December industrial and manufacturing output figures alongside UK December trade balance figures are set for release at 0930 GMT, with the February Bank of England rate decision due at 1200 GMT.

* Across the Atlantic, the latest U.S. weekly jobless claims data is due at 1330 GMT.

* Vodafone's trading worsened in the third quarter as falls in customer usage in Europe pushed organic service revenue at the world's second largest mobile operator down a worse than expected 2.6 percent.

* ICAP said it had started this year strongly despite a slow end to 2012, leaving the broker predicting full year profits in the analyst range of 280 million-305 million pounds ($438 million-$477 million).

* Smith & Nephew unveiled fourth-quarter results which beat market consensus.

* TUI Travel said that its first-quarter operating loss has widened.

* Compass Group's chairman Roy Gardner is to retire.

* Barclays is nearing the completion of a raft of job cuts at its investment bank as part of its new chief executive's plan to streamline operations and cut costs, a person familiar with the matter said.

* Seven European drugmakers are to pool their research efforts with academic scientists and smaller companies in a new 196 million euros ($265 million) project designed to find tomorrow's medicines.

* Interdealer broker Tullett Prebon rose on Wednesday on whispers of a potential takeover, according to the Times's market report, although no details were provided.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Tricia Wright)