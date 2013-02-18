Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen ranging from down by as much as 5 points, or 0.08 percent lower, to trading unchanged at the open on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 closed up 0.90 points, at 6,328.26, as gains in heavyweight healthcare stocks were unable to take Britain's blue chip share index back to five-year highs on Friday as weak commodity stocks capped the market's rise.

Monday's session is expected to be quiet with no important economic data due out in the UK and U.S. equity markets closed for the President's Day holiday.

* BAE SYSTEMS : Delays in talks over the sale of Typhoon fighter jets to Saudi Arabia will take a toll on the defence firm's earnings this week, according to the Daily Mail.

* BT : The telecoms firm is in talks to buy football rights from Walt Disney Co's DIS.N ESPN as the channel explores an exit from the UK, according to the Financial Times.

* TESCO : Britain's biggest retailer is mulling a mutli-billion pound expansion in India, according to the Daily Express.

* BUMI : The Takeover Panel is under pressure to make a potentially decisive intervention in the battle for control of Bumi ahead of Thursday's showdown meeting, according to the Telegraph.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Sareum Holdings reports first-half results

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Written by David Brett; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)