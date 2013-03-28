LONDON, March 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening down 15-18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent on Thursday, according to
* The UK blue chip index closed down 11.81 points, or 0.2 percent at
6,387.56 on Wednesday.
* British consumer morale held steady for a third straight month in March,
remaining 5 points higher than at the same time last year, a survey by market
researchers GfK NOP showed.
* Across the Atlantic, the final reading of U.S. fourth-quarter GDP is due
at 1230 GMT, along with U.S. weekly jobless claims data.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE issues a trading update.
